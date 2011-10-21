US Gravity Nationals move back to July for 2012

Aaron Gwin showed some blazing speed on Saturday with a nearly 12-second margin over the field in his qualifying run. (Image credit: Eddie Clark)

USA Cycling announced its complete 2012 National Championship calendar including five mountain bike events. The most notable change in the line-up is the shift of US Gravity Mountain Bike Nationals from September to late July.

For the second year in a row, gravity and cross country nationals will be split, happening at different venues and on different dates.

As previously announced, the cross country nationals will return to Sun Valley, Idaho, for their second running there. Cross country, short track and super D titles will be up for grabs on July 5-8, 2012. The timing is a few weeks earlier than in 2011 and marks a departure from the UCI's designated weekend for cross country national championship racing.

In contrast, the gravity nationals are moving to July 20-22, the designated UCI weekend for nationals. They will happen for the second consecutive year at Beech Mountain, North Carolina.

"Not only is that the UCI mandated date for Gravity nationals, but [USAC National Events Director] Kelli Lusk really felt it would offer more opportunity for students to be able to attend before heading back to school. We also hope the weather will be even more ideal that time of year," Andrea Smith, Director of Communication of USA Cycling told Cyclingnews.

As in 2011, marathon nationals will again be held in Bend, Oregon, at the same time of year, on September 15.

Also like in 2011, the 24-hour nationals will be again be hosted in Southern Colorado, on September 29-30.



