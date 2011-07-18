Trending

Buruczki wins Hungarian marathon title

Dosa the best of the women

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Szilard Buruczki3:44:09
2Marton Blazso0:02:26
3Andras Szatmary0:09:14
4Gabor Bogar0:11:33
5Zsolt Búr0:20:48
6Mark Csielka0:22:18
7Attila Vilmos Horvath0:32:04
8Zorán Zsivity0:45:17
9Adam Gulyas0:46:07
10Sandor Reznik0:47:34

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eszter Dosa3:11:55
2Gabriella Modos0:16:11
3Brigitta Poor0:23:55
4Szilvia Michalberger0:33:14
5Mariann Rozsnyai0:46:48
6Szilvia Cséri0:55:17
7Beata Balazs1:04:27
8Viktória Felföldi1:34:49

