Tresnak wins Czech downhill title
VAgner, Charvat round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Tresnak (Cze)
|0:03:54.52
|2
|Adam Vagner (Cze)
|0:00:07.37
|3
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|0:00:09.96
|4
|Jan Cepelak (Cze)
|0:00:12.02
|5
|Martin Mikulenka (Cze)
|0:00:12.49
|6
|Ondrej Barta (Cze)
|0:00:15.15
|7
|Ondrej Stepanek (Cze)
|0:00:17.50
|8
|Jan Uruba (Cze)
|0:00:22.31
|9
|Pavel Cep (Cze)
|0:00:22.75
|10
|Jan Savr (Cze)
|0:00:26.05
