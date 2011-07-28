Trending

Tresnak wins Czech downhill title

VAgner, Charvat round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Tresnak (Cze)0:03:54.52
2Adam Vagner (Cze)0:00:07.37
3Matej Charvat (Cze)0:00:09.96
4Jan Cepelak (Cze)0:00:12.02
5Martin Mikulenka (Cze)0:00:12.49
6Ondrej Barta (Cze)0:00:15.15
7Ondrej Stepanek (Cze)0:00:17.50
8Jan Uruba (Cze)0:00:22.31
9Pavel Cep (Cze)0:00:22.75
10Jan Savr (Cze)0:00:26.05

Latest on Cyclingnews