Berg wins Norwegian downhill title

Ager-Wick fastest among the women

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Toni Berg
2Aki Färm
3Mikko Lampén
4Joonas Savolainen
5Miika Lehtinen
6Olli Alanko
7Visa Malinen
8Riku Lansio
9Joonas Riihelae
10Mika Sukanen

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anita Ager-Wick
2Linn Sønderland
3Guro Stjernvang
4Helene Thon Moland
5Silje Katarina Holmsen
6Hanne Myhrvold
7Karianne Morstad

