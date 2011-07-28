Trending

Medvescek wins Slovenian 4X title

Bratina, Stapic round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristjan Medvescek (Slo)
2Andrej Bratina (Slo)
3Matej Stapic (Slo)
4Matija Stupar (Slo)
5Jakob Malik (Slo)
6Vid Kovac (Slo)
7Miran Vauh (Slo)
8Tim Zupanc (Slo)
9Tilen Jejcic (Slo)

