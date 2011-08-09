Trending

Suding wins Italian downhill title

Marcellini captures women's championship

Ful Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lorenzo Suding
2Marco Milivinti
3Carlo Gambirasio
4Andréa Gamenara
5Belli Walter
6Mario Milani
7Justyn Norek
8Davide Sottocornola
9Carlo Caire
10Andrea Mocellin

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alia Marcellini
2Elisa Canepa
3Monica Ghione
4Valentina Macheda
5Johanna Reider

