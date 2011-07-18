Trending

Rysenko wins Ukrainian cross country

Belomoyna victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergji Rysenko1:49:55
2Oleksandr Gerashchenko0:01:31
3Dmytro Titarenko0:04:42
4Mykhaylo Batsutsa0:09:51
5Anton Liyubuy0:10:10
6Andriy Khripta0:11:01
7Igor Bogdan0:11:25
8Vitalii Zubchenko0:12:12
9Volodymyr Zinovkin0:12:15
10Sergiy Petrenko0:12:30

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna1:34:54
2Marta Tereshchuk0:00:45
3Nataliya Krompets0:01:21
4Kateryna Naberezhna0:02:22
5Hanna Vergeles0:02:34
6Irina Slobodyan0:02:56
7Iryna Popova0:07:43
8Olha Slobodyan0:07:47
9Viktoria Sultanova0:08:21
10Alla Boyko

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artem Shevstom1:31:16
2Dmyrto Gunda0:04:16
3Sergiy Boltak0:05:41

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Konovalova1:33:07
2Olena Gucan0:01:25
3Nadia Kovalenko0:03:00

Latest on Cyclingnews