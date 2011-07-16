Ishay and Korem defend Israeli cross country national titles
Goldstein and Bar-Ziv win junior races
Reiging USA collegiate mountain bike national champion Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis and Fort Lewis College) won another national champion's jersey, this time of his native Israel. Ishay defended his national title from last year against competitors Shlomi Haimy (Focus MIG) and Dror Pekatch (Israel Go Pro).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis)
|1:41:55
|2
|Shlomi Haimy (Focus MIG)
|0:07:02
|3
|Pekatch Dror (Israel Go Pro)
|0:08:24
|4
|Daniel Eliad (CCC)
|0:10:03
|5
|Noam Straschnow (FGC)
|0:10:24
|6
|Frank Shaked (CCC)
|0:13:04
|7
|Idan Shapira (CCC)
|0:18:16
|-1lap
|Schmidt Benjamin (TACC)
|DNF
|Yoav Tal (-)
|DNS
|Danon Oded (CCC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Noga Korem (TeaMisgav)
|1:18:22
|2
|Inbar Ronen (CCC)
|0:03:07
|3
|Idit Shub (CCC)
|0:10:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuval Bar-Ziv (TNT)
|1:00:16
|2
|Meghan Beltzer (TNT)
|0:01:15
|3
|Tel-Paz Moran (CCC)
|0:06:34
|DNF
|Shapira Omer (CCC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roy Goldstein (TeaMisgav)
|1:12:28
|2
|Guy Niv (TACC)
|0:04:18
|3
|Ben Einhern (TEAM 500 WATT)
|0:04:53
|4
|Guy Gabay (TNT)
|0:06:33
|5
|0 0 (CCC)
|0:07:18
|6
|omer kafri (CCC)
|0:12:29
|7
|Daniel Lalum (TeaMisgav)
|0:15:01
|8
|Yechezkel Aviv (CCC)
|0:17:58
|DNF
|Elad Cohen (CCC)
|DNF
|Tom Langer (Osher Valley)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy