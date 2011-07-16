Trending

Ishay and Korem defend Israeli cross country national titles

Goldstein and Bar-Ziv win junior races

Reiging USA collegiate mountain bike national champion Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis and Fort Lewis College) won another national champion's jersey, this time of his native Israel. Ishay defended his national title from last year against competitors Shlomi Haimy (Focus MIG) and Dror Pekatch (Israel Go Pro).

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis)1:41:55
2Shlomi Haimy (Focus MIG)0:07:02
3Pekatch Dror (Israel Go Pro)0:08:24
4Daniel Eliad (CCC)0:10:03
5Noam Straschnow (FGC)0:10:24
6Frank Shaked (CCC)0:13:04
7Idan Shapira (CCC)0:18:16
-1lapSchmidt Benjamin (TACC)
DNFYoav Tal (-)
DNSDanon Oded (CCC)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Noga Korem (TeaMisgav)1:18:22
2Inbar Ronen (CCC)0:03:07
3Idit Shub (CCC)0:10:13

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuval Bar-Ziv (TNT)1:00:16
2Meghan Beltzer (TNT)0:01:15
3Tel-Paz Moran (CCC)0:06:34
DNFShapira Omer (CCC)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy Goldstein (TeaMisgav)1:12:28
2Guy Niv (TACC)0:04:18
3Ben Einhern (TEAM 500 WATT)0:04:53
4Guy Gabay (TNT)0:06:33
50 0 (CCC)0:07:18
6omer kafri (CCC)0:12:29
7Daniel Lalum (TeaMisgav)0:15:01
8Yechezkel Aviv (CCC)0:17:58
DNFElad Cohen (CCC)
DNFTom Langer (Osher Valley)

Latest on Cyclingnews