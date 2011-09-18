Trending

Craig edges Decker for marathon championship

Mata dominates to claim women's title

Image 1 of 2

Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) wins the US Marathon National Championships

Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) wins the US Marathon National Championships
(Image credit: Ty Kady)
Image 2 of 2

Elite women's podium at US Marathon Nationals

Elite women's podium at US Marathon Nationals
(Image credit: Ty Kady)

It was a day for the locals as Bend residents took stars-and-stripes jerseys in five of the 14 categories at the 2011 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships. This included the men’s pro race, where Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team) edged another Bend resident, Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Team), by just 12 seconds. It was a different story in the women’s pro race as Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air) rode away from the field to win by more than four minutes.

Craig and Decker rode together for the majority of the race, widening a gap from the rest of the field that ended up being more than 10 minutes at the finish line. The battle for third was taken in a sprint to the line by Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek), who bested two-time defending champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) by just four seconds.

For Craig, it is his third national title of 2011; at the cross country nationals, he won both the all-mountain title and the super D with Decker as runner-up. Craig is also the reigning singlespeed cyclo-cross national champion.

The top woman in this year’s US Pro Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET), Mata handily won the women’s pro title. Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) finished second, more than five minutes ahead of two-time defending champ Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek).

Age group winners

Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s (degrees Fahrenheit) meant ideal racing weather for the more than 200 competitors. This proved to be a fortunate break for the riders, who had to contend with a tough 52-mile course that offered few places to relax and required an almost constant effort.

Convincing victories highlighted the 19-29 age groups, with Carson Miller (Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda) earning the men’s title and Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) taking victory as well as the distinction of being the fastest non-professional female competitor.

Ty Kady won the 30-34 men’s race to claim his third stars-and-stripes jersey of 2011, which include wins in mountain bike cross country and short track earned in Sun Valley, Idaho, this past July. Benjamin Thompson rode to victory in the men’s 35-39 race, while Lisa Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Architecture Cycling Team) won the women’s 30-39 age group.

In the largest field of the event, Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete-Specialized) bested 45 riders to become the new men’s 40-49 champion. Erika Krumpelman (Velo Bella) rode to the title in the women’s 40-49 race.

Scott Seaton won one of the closer masters races of the day, taking the men’s 50-59 victory by less than a minute. On the women’s side of that age group, Muffy Ritz (Mud Honey Cycling) took the top podium spot.

The only 2010 champion to successfully defend his title, Dwight Hibdon (Mad Dog Cycles Race Team) rode to his second straight men’s 60+ stars-and-stripes jersey.

Cary Smith earned his second singlespeed national championship of the year, adding to his cross country win in July. Alice Drobna donned the stars-and-stripes in the singlespeed women’s category.

Elite men
1Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team)3:10:16
2Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:00:12
3Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)0:10:34
4Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)0:10:38
5Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt)0:11:02
6Alexander Grant (Cannondale)0:12:46
7Dana Weber0:13:20
8Kalan Beisel0:13:24
9Benjamin Bostrom (Sho Air)0:15:02
10Jay Henry0:15:32
11Barry Wicks (Kona)0:15:47
12Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo)
13David Wiens (Topeak Ergon)0:16:09
14Sean Babcock0:16:44
15Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar)0:18:28
16Brig Brandt0:18:38
17Brett Nichols0:20:56
18Ben Parsons (Sportsman & Ski Haus)0:22:17
19John Nobil (Team Velosport Club)0:22:18
20Menso De Jong (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)0:22:32
21Michael Tobin
22James Williams0:23:17
23Phil Grove (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
24Sloane Anderson (Proair/HFA)0:23:22
25Chris Peariso (Adventure 212)0:24:33
26Aren Timmel (Team Chico)0:27:29
27Ezekiel Hersh0:27:51
28Kevin Bradford-Parish0:28:54
29John Burns0:29:19
30Peter Ostroski (Wild Things/Rocky Mountain)0:32:42
31Scott Carlile (Webcyclery Racing/webcyclery.om)0:35:01
32John Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archit)0:35:49
33Sam Young0:36:58
34James Archer0:38:45
35Sem Gallegos (Crazy Cat Cyclery)0:41:28
36Erik Keniston0:44:36
37Kendal Johnson0:45:55
38Paul Lennon (Owens Healthcare)0:53:40
39Joseph Williams1:01:51
40Matthew Wittler1:08:14
41Ian Mullins (Pain Cave Productions)1:44:25

Elite women
1Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air)3:38:58
2Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:04:30
3Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek)0:09:59
4Amanda Carey0:20:43
5Jana Repulski0:29:01
6Louise Kobin0:31:32
7Anna Shipley0:55:07

Men - Singlespeed
1Cary Smith3:29:09
2Evan Plews0:01:26
3Cody Peterson0:06:51
4Dax Massey (Honey Stinger)0:11:47
5Ryan Voss0:32:47
6Joshua Krattiger (Joyride Cycles-Id)0:34:26
7Beto Villegas0:35:23
8Brian Gerow0:45:53
9Jay Bretz0:47:45
10Robert Clark ((w)reck.Less Racing/(w)reck.Less Racing Team)0:49:05
11Shea Andersen0:50:07
12Derek Nelson (Joyride Cycles-Id)0:53:45

Men - 19-29
1Carson Miller (Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)3:31:12
2Jafer Beizer (TBB Sports)0:13:35
3Connor McCutcheon0:16:57
4Michael Stearns (Montana State University-Bozeman)0:20:49
5Matt Deshazo0:22:06
6Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:23:42
7Andrew Juiliano0:29:09
8Barret Fishner (Mandalay Bay/McGhie's)0:33:49
9Benjamin Ragains0:36:10
10Jedediah Young0:42:00
11Patrick Charlton (Central Oregon Community College)0:44:18
12Eric Comeau (Tad Hughes Custom Fit Studio)0:52:33
13Scott Archer0:58:35
14Cameron Echternacht (Sho-Air/sert)1:20:04

Men - 30-34
1Ty Kady3:30:01
2Marco Arocha (Team Velosport Club)0:13:09
3Casey Hill0:14:40
4Joel Shehan (Sportsman & Ski Haus)0:14:46
5Shawn Rader0:17:54
6Paul Gorbold0:17:57
7Damian Schmitt (Lake Washington Velo)0:22:15
8Ryan Hughs (Pain Cave Productions/team Stanley)0:35:31
9Justin Berndt (Classic/zoefitness)0:37:42
10Jared Vigil (Cognatives)0:49:46
11Christopher Bagg0:59:27
12Chad Malcott (Great Northern Cycling Club)1:12:16
13Eddie Wang1:40:07

Men - 35-39
1Benjamin Thompson3:32:58
2Eric Bostrom0:06:48
3Dustin Phillips (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:09:54
4Oliver Hutchinson (8th Wonder Cycling/Team Helen's)0:10:47
5Dan Ourada0:21:30
6Arn Allemand (Team Ascent Idaho)0:23:57
7Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)0:26:57
8Jason Betz ((w)reck.Less Racing)0:27:57
9Stuart Gonzalez0:28:05
10Jon Pritchett (SHO-AIR/ SERT)0:30:20
11Doug Laplaca0:36:14
12Erik Horn (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Team Muleterro)0:36:34
13Alex Phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:52:14
14Christian Martin0:59:28

Men - 40-49
1Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized)3:36:04
2Ross Delaplane (Feedback Sports Racing)0:03:04
3Donald Myrah0:04:04
4Chuck Ross (Sho-Air/sert/sho-Air/ Sert)0:04:26
5Bruce Rogers0:05:21
6Douglas Krumpelman (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers (cdavr)/Vertical Earth)0:05:35
7John Weathers0:06:32
8Matt Woodruff (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:09:59
9Joel Mischke0:10:36
10Gregg Strome0:12:36
11John Flack (Cbc Racing/olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)0:13:16
12Jon Hyatt0:13:24
13Mario Correa (Team Velosport Club/sho-Air/rock 'N Road)0:14:22
14Paul Thomasberg0:16:04
15Michael Hogan (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team/justin's Cycling)0:16:28
16Thomas Dooley (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team/justin's Cycling)
17Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo)0:16:58
18Mark Llinares (United Cyclists Of Jackson Hole (ucjh))0:18:04
19Chris Renshaw (918xc Racing)0:19:43
20Peter Sullivan (Breakaway-Ubs Elite Masters)0:20:21
21Carl Sanders0:20:23
22Trevor Norland0:21:32
23Brian Price (Gs Casella/look! Save A Life)0:22:33
24Peter Tempest0:24:32
25Colin Chisholm0:27:43
26Jeffery Otto0:28:35
27Chris Kovash0:31:03
28Rick Holscher (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)0:32:25
29Richard Albrow0:32:51
30David Schaefer (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)0:36:02
31David Sjogren0:36:43
32Andrew Steiner0:39:07
33Tim Turk0:42:13
34David Chipchase (Cbc Racing/olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)0:43:02
35Brain Evans ((w)reck.Less Racing)0:45:15
36Alan Brandt0:46:36
37Sean Rogers0:51:51
38Robert Lee0:54:47
39Chad Dexter (Big Sky Cyclery-Helena)0:56:28
40Stephen Helt0:56:35
41David Nicholls0:58:23
42Matthew Stanigar (Seattle Super Squadra/cucina Fresca Cycling Team)1:02:31
43Michael Fisher1:12:20
44Dave Cauble1:31:34
45Nick Misischia1:49:45

Men - 50-59
1Scott Seaton3:48:23
2Russell Kappius0:00:42
3Mark Gouge (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team)0:06:01
4Timothy Wykle0:14:20
5Randy Beckner (Montana Velo)0:14:31
6Steve Butler (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:15:13
7Kelly McGrew (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team/Justin's Cycling)0:18:26
8Jeff Townsend0:18:43
9Mark Klinger0:25:51
10Matt Morell0:33:00
11Douglas McKenzie (Fightin' Bobas)0:36:40
12Jim Gentes0:37:21
13George Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:39:04
14Mark Hershberger0:40:23
15Richard Latorraca0:42:12
16Robert Stanley (Foxtrot Racing)0:44:41
17Kevin Weitz0:50:28
18Jan Dejong0:54:01
19Don Wiseman0:54:22
20Jeff Spangler0:58:51
21Matt Falkenstein1:25:55

Men - 60+
1Dwight Hibdon (Mad Dog Cycles Race Team)4:18:17
2Don Leet (Bend Endurance Academy)0:01:51
3Dan Meyer (Loon State Cyclists)0:11:07
4Gary Myers0:24:47
5Randy Bowman (East Bay Cyclists/infovista Cycling Team)0:30:27
6Rick Sederberg0:31:55
7Craig Groendyke (Chinook Cycling Club Inc/chinook Cycling)0:33:39
8Andy Andrews1:06:25
9Scott Ryman1:07:19

Women - Singlespeed
1Alice Drobna5:00:16

Women - 19-29
1Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)4:13:53
2Holly Horner0:54:52
3Elizabeth Lee0:55:11
4Petra Davis1:16:07
5Merrill Oakley1:51:17

Women - 30-39
1Lisa Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archit)4:15:05
2Jamie Busch0:06:53
3Sarah Max0:09:52
4Elizabeth Carrington0:29:48
5Kellie Wirth (Wild Rockies Inc)0:32:17
6Naomi Haverlick (Cognatives)0:36:49
7Jana Woodruff (Broken Spoke Cycling)1:05:09
8Michelle Mills1:21:20
9Jordan Schlekeway (Boise Velowomen/Team Ridgeline)1:29:51
10Lizzy Thompson1:44:53

Women - 40-49
1Erika Krumpelman (Velo Bella)4:16:31
2Heidi Volpe0:10:46
3Karoline Droege (Mud Honey/Mud Honey Cycling)0:14:00
4Lynn Stott (Wild Rockies Race Team)0:20:27
5Cherie Touchette (Webcyclery Racing/webcyclery.com)0:22:05
6Karen Oppenheimer0:23:33
7Paula Bohte0:35:23
8Lisa Belair0:45:03
9Brenda Morawa (Sorella Cycling/Sorella Cycling P/b Bvm Engineering)0:59:59
10Nancy Odle (Gs Casella)1:32:59

Women - 50+
1Muffy Ritz (Mud Honey/Mud Honey Cycling)4:38:28
2Lori Smith (Wild Rockies Inc/Wild Rockies Race Team)0:05:03
3Ellen Guthrie (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:08:31
4Victoria Wiseman (Mud Honey/Mud Honey Cycling)0:46:11
5Sheli Thomas (Flathead Cycling/Flathead Cycling Race Team)1:03:36

