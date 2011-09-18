Image 1 of 2 Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) wins the US Marathon National Championships (Image credit: Ty Kady) Image 2 of 2 Elite women's podium at US Marathon Nationals (Image credit: Ty Kady)

It was a day for the locals as Bend residents took stars-and-stripes jerseys in five of the 14 categories at the 2011 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships. This included the men’s pro race, where Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team) edged another Bend resident, Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Team), by just 12 seconds. It was a different story in the women’s pro race as Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air) rode away from the field to win by more than four minutes.

Craig and Decker rode together for the majority of the race, widening a gap from the rest of the field that ended up being more than 10 minutes at the finish line. The battle for third was taken in a sprint to the line by Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek), who bested two-time defending champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) by just four seconds.

For Craig, it is his third national title of 2011; at the cross country nationals, he won both the all-mountain title and the super D with Decker as runner-up. Craig is also the reigning singlespeed cyclo-cross national champion.

The top woman in this year’s US Pro Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET), Mata handily won the women’s pro title. Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) finished second, more than five minutes ahead of two-time defending champ Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek).

Age group winners

Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s (degrees Fahrenheit) meant ideal racing weather for the more than 200 competitors. This proved to be a fortunate break for the riders, who had to contend with a tough 52-mile course that offered few places to relax and required an almost constant effort.

Convincing victories highlighted the 19-29 age groups, with Carson Miller (Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda) earning the men’s title and Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) taking victory as well as the distinction of being the fastest non-professional female competitor.

Ty Kady won the 30-34 men’s race to claim his third stars-and-stripes jersey of 2011, which include wins in mountain bike cross country and short track earned in Sun Valley, Idaho, this past July. Benjamin Thompson rode to victory in the men’s 35-39 race, while Lisa Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Architecture Cycling Team) won the women’s 30-39 age group.

In the largest field of the event, Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete-Specialized) bested 45 riders to become the new men’s 40-49 champion. Erika Krumpelman (Velo Bella) rode to the title in the women’s 40-49 race.

Scott Seaton won one of the closer masters races of the day, taking the men’s 50-59 victory by less than a minute. On the women’s side of that age group, Muffy Ritz (Mud Honey Cycling) took the top podium spot.

The only 2010 champion to successfully defend his title, Dwight Hibdon (Mad Dog Cycles Race Team) rode to his second straight men’s 60+ stars-and-stripes jersey.

Cary Smith earned his second singlespeed national championship of the year, adding to his cross country win in July. Alice Drobna donned the stars-and-stripes in the singlespeed women’s category.

Elite men 1 Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team) 3:10:16 2 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:00:12 3 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) 0:10:34 4 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) 0:10:38 5 Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) 0:11:02 6 Alexander Grant (Cannondale) 0:12:46 7 Dana Weber 0:13:20 8 Kalan Beisel 0:13:24 9 Benjamin Bostrom (Sho Air) 0:15:02 10 Jay Henry 0:15:32 11 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:15:47 12 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) 13 David Wiens (Topeak Ergon) 0:16:09 14 Sean Babcock 0:16:44 15 Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar) 0:18:28 16 Brig Brandt 0:18:38 17 Brett Nichols 0:20:56 18 Ben Parsons (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 0:22:17 19 John Nobil (Team Velosport Club) 0:22:18 20 Menso De Jong (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling) 0:22:32 21 Michael Tobin 22 James Williams 0:23:17 23 Phil Grove (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 24 Sloane Anderson (Proair/HFA) 0:23:22 25 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212) 0:24:33 26 Aren Timmel (Team Chico) 0:27:29 27 Ezekiel Hersh 0:27:51 28 Kevin Bradford-Parish 0:28:54 29 John Burns 0:29:19 30 Peter Ostroski (Wild Things/Rocky Mountain) 0:32:42 31 Scott Carlile (Webcyclery Racing/webcyclery.om) 0:35:01 32 John Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archit) 0:35:49 33 Sam Young 0:36:58 34 James Archer 0:38:45 35 Sem Gallegos (Crazy Cat Cyclery) 0:41:28 36 Erik Keniston 0:44:36 37 Kendal Johnson 0:45:55 38 Paul Lennon (Owens Healthcare) 0:53:40 39 Joseph Williams 1:01:51 40 Matthew Wittler 1:08:14 41 Ian Mullins (Pain Cave Productions) 1:44:25

Elite women 1 Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air) 3:38:58 2 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:04:30 3 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) 0:09:59 4 Amanda Carey 0:20:43 5 Jana Repulski 0:29:01 6 Louise Kobin 0:31:32 7 Anna Shipley 0:55:07

Men - Singlespeed 1 Cary Smith 3:29:09 2 Evan Plews 0:01:26 3 Cody Peterson 0:06:51 4 Dax Massey (Honey Stinger) 0:11:47 5 Ryan Voss 0:32:47 6 Joshua Krattiger (Joyride Cycles-Id) 0:34:26 7 Beto Villegas 0:35:23 8 Brian Gerow 0:45:53 9 Jay Bretz 0:47:45 10 Robert Clark ((w)reck.Less Racing/(w)reck.Less Racing Team) 0:49:05 11 Shea Andersen 0:50:07 12 Derek Nelson (Joyride Cycles-Id) 0:53:45

Men - 19-29 1 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda) 3:31:12 2 Jafer Beizer (TBB Sports) 0:13:35 3 Connor McCutcheon 0:16:57 4 Michael Stearns (Montana State University-Bozeman) 0:20:49 5 Matt Deshazo 0:22:06 6 Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:23:42 7 Andrew Juiliano 0:29:09 8 Barret Fishner (Mandalay Bay/McGhie's) 0:33:49 9 Benjamin Ragains 0:36:10 10 Jedediah Young 0:42:00 11 Patrick Charlton (Central Oregon Community College) 0:44:18 12 Eric Comeau (Tad Hughes Custom Fit Studio) 0:52:33 13 Scott Archer 0:58:35 14 Cameron Echternacht (Sho-Air/sert) 1:20:04

Men - 30-34 1 Ty Kady 3:30:01 2 Marco Arocha (Team Velosport Club) 0:13:09 3 Casey Hill 0:14:40 4 Joel Shehan (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 0:14:46 5 Shawn Rader 0:17:54 6 Paul Gorbold 0:17:57 7 Damian Schmitt (Lake Washington Velo) 0:22:15 8 Ryan Hughs (Pain Cave Productions/team Stanley) 0:35:31 9 Justin Berndt (Classic/zoefitness) 0:37:42 10 Jared Vigil (Cognatives) 0:49:46 11 Christopher Bagg 0:59:27 12 Chad Malcott (Great Northern Cycling Club) 1:12:16 13 Eddie Wang 1:40:07

Men - 35-39 1 Benjamin Thompson 3:32:58 2 Eric Bostrom 0:06:48 3 Dustin Phillips (Team Hammer Nutrition) 0:09:54 4 Oliver Hutchinson (8th Wonder Cycling/Team Helen's) 0:10:47 5 Dan Ourada 0:21:30 6 Arn Allemand (Team Ascent Idaho) 0:23:57 7 Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 0:26:57 8 Jason Betz ((w)reck.Less Racing) 0:27:57 9 Stuart Gonzalez 0:28:05 10 Jon Pritchett (SHO-AIR/ SERT) 0:30:20 11 Doug Laplaca 0:36:14 12 Erik Horn (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Team Muleterro) 0:36:34 13 Alex Phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:52:14 14 Christian Martin 0:59:28

Men - 40-49 1 Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized) 3:36:04 2 Ross Delaplane (Feedback Sports Racing) 0:03:04 3 Donald Myrah 0:04:04 4 Chuck Ross (Sho-Air/sert/sho-Air/ Sert) 0:04:26 5 Bruce Rogers 0:05:21 6 Douglas Krumpelman (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers (cdavr)/Vertical Earth) 0:05:35 7 John Weathers 0:06:32 8 Matt Woodruff (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:09:59 9 Joel Mischke 0:10:36 10 Gregg Strome 0:12:36 11 John Flack (Cbc Racing/olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T) 0:13:16 12 Jon Hyatt 0:13:24 13 Mario Correa (Team Velosport Club/sho-Air/rock 'N Road) 0:14:22 14 Paul Thomasberg 0:16:04 15 Michael Hogan (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team/justin's Cycling) 0:16:28 16 Thomas Dooley (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team/justin's Cycling) 17 Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo) 0:16:58 18 Mark Llinares (United Cyclists Of Jackson Hole (ucjh)) 0:18:04 19 Chris Renshaw (918xc Racing) 0:19:43 20 Peter Sullivan (Breakaway-Ubs Elite Masters) 0:20:21 21 Carl Sanders 0:20:23 22 Trevor Norland 0:21:32 23 Brian Price (Gs Casella/look! Save A Life) 0:22:33 24 Peter Tempest 0:24:32 25 Colin Chisholm 0:27:43 26 Jeffery Otto 0:28:35 27 Chris Kovash 0:31:03 28 Rick Holscher (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 0:32:25 29 Richard Albrow 0:32:51 30 David Schaefer (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club) 0:36:02 31 David Sjogren 0:36:43 32 Andrew Steiner 0:39:07 33 Tim Turk 0:42:13 34 David Chipchase (Cbc Racing/olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T) 0:43:02 35 Brain Evans ((w)reck.Less Racing) 0:45:15 36 Alan Brandt 0:46:36 37 Sean Rogers 0:51:51 38 Robert Lee 0:54:47 39 Chad Dexter (Big Sky Cyclery-Helena) 0:56:28 40 Stephen Helt 0:56:35 41 David Nicholls 0:58:23 42 Matthew Stanigar (Seattle Super Squadra/cucina Fresca Cycling Team) 1:02:31 43 Michael Fisher 1:12:20 44 Dave Cauble 1:31:34 45 Nick Misischia 1:49:45

Men - 50-59 1 Scott Seaton 3:48:23 2 Russell Kappius 0:00:42 3 Mark Gouge (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team) 0:06:01 4 Timothy Wykle 0:14:20 5 Randy Beckner (Montana Velo) 0:14:31 6 Steve Butler (Kryki Sports/Audi) 0:15:13 7 Kelly McGrew (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team/Justin's Cycling) 0:18:26 8 Jeff Townsend 0:18:43 9 Mark Klinger 0:25:51 10 Matt Morell 0:33:00 11 Douglas McKenzie (Fightin' Bobas) 0:36:40 12 Jim Gentes 0:37:21 13 George Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:39:04 14 Mark Hershberger 0:40:23 15 Richard Latorraca 0:42:12 16 Robert Stanley (Foxtrot Racing) 0:44:41 17 Kevin Weitz 0:50:28 18 Jan Dejong 0:54:01 19 Don Wiseman 0:54:22 20 Jeff Spangler 0:58:51 21 Matt Falkenstein 1:25:55

Men - 60+ 1 Dwight Hibdon (Mad Dog Cycles Race Team) 4:18:17 2 Don Leet (Bend Endurance Academy) 0:01:51 3 Dan Meyer (Loon State Cyclists) 0:11:07 4 Gary Myers 0:24:47 5 Randy Bowman (East Bay Cyclists/infovista Cycling Team) 0:30:27 6 Rick Sederberg 0:31:55 7 Craig Groendyke (Chinook Cycling Club Inc/chinook Cycling) 0:33:39 8 Andy Andrews 1:06:25 9 Scott Ryman 1:07:19

Women - Singlespeed 1 Alice Drobna 5:00:16

Women - 19-29 1 Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 4:13:53 2 Holly Horner 0:54:52 3 Elizabeth Lee 0:55:11 4 Petra Davis 1:16:07 5 Merrill Oakley 1:51:17

Women - 30-39 1 Lisa Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archit) 4:15:05 2 Jamie Busch 0:06:53 3 Sarah Max 0:09:52 4 Elizabeth Carrington 0:29:48 5 Kellie Wirth (Wild Rockies Inc) 0:32:17 6 Naomi Haverlick (Cognatives) 0:36:49 7 Jana Woodruff (Broken Spoke Cycling) 1:05:09 8 Michelle Mills 1:21:20 9 Jordan Schlekeway (Boise Velowomen/Team Ridgeline) 1:29:51 10 Lizzy Thompson 1:44:53

Women - 40-49 1 Erika Krumpelman (Velo Bella) 4:16:31 2 Heidi Volpe 0:10:46 3 Karoline Droege (Mud Honey/Mud Honey Cycling) 0:14:00 4 Lynn Stott (Wild Rockies Race Team) 0:20:27 5 Cherie Touchette (Webcyclery Racing/webcyclery.com) 0:22:05 6 Karen Oppenheimer 0:23:33 7 Paula Bohte 0:35:23 8 Lisa Belair 0:45:03 9 Brenda Morawa (Sorella Cycling/Sorella Cycling P/b Bvm Engineering) 0:59:59 10 Nancy Odle (Gs Casella) 1:32:59