Serralheiro Rosa earns Portuguese cross country title
Coelho wins women's contest
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa
|2
|Ruben Almeida
|3
|Fabio Ferreira
|4
|Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira
|5
|Ruben Nunes
|6
|Hernâni Sistelo Silva
|7
|Diogo Silva
|8
|Gonçalo Brito
|9
|Davide Machado
|10
|Tiago Dias
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Irina Coelho
|2
|Celina Carpinteiro
|3
|Ana Rita Vigario
|4
|Ilda Carina Pinheiro Da Silva Pereira
|5
|Tania Neves
|6
|Andreia Moço
|7
|Monica Ines Magro Santos
|8
|Ana Rita Barroso Miranda Vale
|9
|Joana Rita Rodrigues Cepo
|10
|Ana Antunes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa
|2
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues
|3
|Rafael Assuncao
|4
|Ruben Rocha
|5
|Favio Ribeiro
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joana Barbosa
|2
|Tania Filipa Gonçalves Lima
|3
|Sara Margarida Carreira Leal
|4
|Andreia Lopes
|5
|Leandra Evangelina Alves Gomes
