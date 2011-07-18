Trending

Serralheiro Rosa earns Portuguese cross country title

Coelho wins women's contest

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Joao Serralheiro Rosa
2Ruben Almeida
3Fabio Ferreira
4Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira
5Ruben Nunes
6Hernâni Sistelo Silva
7Diogo Silva
8Gonçalo Brito
9Davide Machado
10Tiago Dias

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Irina Coelho
2Celina Carpinteiro
3Ana Rita Vigario
4Ilda Carina Pinheiro Da Silva Pereira
5Tania Neves
6Andreia Moço
7Monica Ines Magro Santos
8Ana Rita Barroso Miranda Vale
9Joana Rita Rodrigues Cepo
10Ana Antunes

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mario Luis Miranda Costa
2David Miguel Costa Rodrigues
3Rafael Assuncao
4Ruben Rocha
5Favio Ribeiro

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joana Barbosa
2Tania Filipa Gonçalves Lima
3Sara Margarida Carreira Leal
4Andreia Lopes
5Leandra Evangelina Alves Gomes

Latest on Cyclingnews