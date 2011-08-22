Trending

Jurs earns Estonian downhill title

Laurits wins women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petrik Jurs (Est)0:02:14.31
6Tõnis Talv (Est)0:02:21.19
7Laur Samlik (Est)0:02:21.46
8Andrus Pani (Est)0:02:22.52
9Vadim Feklistov (Est)0:02:24.51

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Triinu Laurits (Est)0:01:58.34

Latest on Cyclingnews