Image 1 of 9 The skies opened up a heavy rainfall on the last two laps. It was a wet winner who entered the finishing straight (Image credit: Cyclesport.se) Image 2 of 9 The podium: Mattias Nilsson (bronze), Emil Lindgren (gold) and Magnus Darvell (silver) (Image credit: Cyclesport.se) Image 3 of 9 A happy national champion, Emil Lindgren, crosses the line (Image credit: Cyclesport.se) Image 4 of 9 Olof Jonsson (Rocky Roads - ORBEA) didn't get the race he was aiming for (Image credit: Cyclesport.se) Image 5 of 9 The chasing duo from Team Kalas, Mattias Nilsson ahead of Matthias Wengelin (Image credit: Cyclesport.se) Image 6 of 9 Emil Lindgren was always in control, descending without taking risks and powering away on the slopes (Image credit: Cyclesport.se) Image 7 of 9 Defending champion Magnus Darvell was unfortunate to get tangled early on the first lap (Image credit: Cyclesport.se) Image 8 of 9 Allready on the first climb, Emil Lindgren had a grip on the title (Image credit: Cyclesport.se) Image 9 of 9 A crowded corner right after start (Image credit: Cyclesport.se)

It has been a long wait to get into the championships jersey for Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant). Even though he is the only Swede on a UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team, he has not been able to capture the national cross country title until today.

Lindgren held the lead from start to finish on the technical course in the city of Borås. An incident early on the first lap brought the defending champion, Magnus Darvell (Team Kalas) to a halt. A gap opened up, and Lindgren made use of the situation.

"My plan was to drop the others on the singletrack in the woods," said Lindgren. "Darvell put himself in a bad situation, and I suddenly had a gap."

Behind the new champion, a trio of riders from Team Kalas chased together. Matthias Wengelin was struck by bad luck when his derailleur was twisted around his chainstay in an accident. Darvell powered past teammate Mattias Nilsson in the final laps, and the two riders claimed the remaining medals.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad) 1:36:13 2 Magnus Darvell (Kalas CK) 0:02:05 3 Mattias Nilsson* (Kalas CK) 0:02:38 4 Fredrik Edin (Cykloteket RT) 0:04:27 5 Lars Bleckur (Cykloteket RT) 0:07:44 6 Oscar Byhlinder* (IK Jarl) 0:07:56 7 Mathias Karlsson (Mölndals CK) 0:09:26 8 Olof Jonsson* (Rocky Roads – Orbea) 0:10:09 9 Alexander Vincent Blomqvist* (Alingsås SC) 0:10:38 10 Mikael S Flockhart (Team Powerbar-RSP) 0:13:06 11 Niclas Andersson (Kolmårdens MTB) 0:13:59 12 Erik Karlsson* (Alingsås CK) 0:14:45 13 Stefan Carlsson (Kolmårdens MTB) 0:15:16 14 Daniel Brengdahl (CK Hymer) 0:17:37 15 Karl Axelsson (Mjölby CK) 0:17:52 16 Stefan Dahl (Cykloteket RT) 0:20:04 17 Martin Filipsson* (CK Antilopen) 0:20:34

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandra Engen 1:38:23 2 Kajsa Snihs 0:02:29 3 Martina Thomasson 0:03:12 4 Ann Berglund 0:04:23 5 Josefine Ahlström 0:05:29 6 Asa Maria Erlandsson 0:09:16 7 Angelica Edvardsson 0:10:23 8 Therese Lindqvist 0:15:32 9 Emmy Thelberg 0:16:21 10 Erika Edvardsson

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emil Linde 1:46:04 2 Pontus Fagerhill 0:01:11 3 Dennis Wahlqvist 0:04:48