Lindgren finally gets Swedish cross country title
Engen crowned champion in women's race
It has been a long wait to get into the championships jersey for Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant). Even though he is the only Swede on a UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team, he has not been able to capture the national cross country title until today.
Lindgren held the lead from start to finish on the technical course in the city of Borås. An incident early on the first lap brought the defending champion, Magnus Darvell (Team Kalas) to a halt. A gap opened up, and Lindgren made use of the situation.
"My plan was to drop the others on the singletrack in the woods," said Lindgren. "Darvell put himself in a bad situation, and I suddenly had a gap."
Behind the new champion, a trio of riders from Team Kalas chased together. Matthias Wengelin was struck by bad luck when his derailleur was twisted around his chainstay in an accident. Darvell powered past teammate Mattias Nilsson in the final laps, and the two riders claimed the remaining medals.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad)
|1:36:13
|2
|Magnus Darvell (Kalas CK)
|0:02:05
|3
|Mattias Nilsson* (Kalas CK)
|0:02:38
|4
|Fredrik Edin (Cykloteket RT)
|0:04:27
|5
|Lars Bleckur (Cykloteket RT)
|0:07:44
|6
|Oscar Byhlinder* (IK Jarl)
|0:07:56
|7
|Mathias Karlsson (Mölndals CK)
|0:09:26
|8
|Olof Jonsson* (Rocky Roads – Orbea)
|0:10:09
|9
|Alexander Vincent Blomqvist* (Alingsås SC)
|0:10:38
|10
|Mikael S Flockhart (Team Powerbar-RSP)
|0:13:06
|11
|Niclas Andersson (Kolmårdens MTB)
|0:13:59
|12
|Erik Karlsson* (Alingsås CK)
|0:14:45
|13
|Stefan Carlsson (Kolmårdens MTB)
|0:15:16
|14
|Daniel Brengdahl (CK Hymer)
|0:17:37
|15
|Karl Axelsson (Mjölby CK)
|0:17:52
|16
|Stefan Dahl (Cykloteket RT)
|0:20:04
|17
|Martin Filipsson* (CK Antilopen)
|0:20:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Engen
|1:38:23
|2
|Kajsa Snihs
|0:02:29
|3
|Martina Thomasson
|0:03:12
|4
|Ann Berglund
|0:04:23
|5
|Josefine Ahlström
|0:05:29
|6
|Asa Maria Erlandsson
|0:09:16
|7
|Angelica Edvardsson
|0:10:23
|8
|Therese Lindqvist
|0:15:32
|9
|Emmy Thelberg
|0:16:21
|10
|Erika Edvardsson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emil Linde
|1:46:04
|2
|Pontus Fagerhill
|0:01:11
|3
|Dennis Wahlqvist
|0:04:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felicia Ferner
|1:29:52
|2
|Ida Olsson
|0:06:18
|3
|Hanna Helamb
|0:07:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy