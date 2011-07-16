Trending

Lindgren finally gets Swedish cross country title

Engen crowned champion in women's race

Image 1 of 9

The skies opened up a heavy rainfall on the last two laps. It was a wet winner who entered the finishing straight

The skies opened up a heavy rainfall on the last two laps. It was a wet winner who entered the finishing straight
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 2 of 9

The podium: Mattias Nilsson (bronze), Emil Lindgren (gold) and Magnus Darvell (silver)

The podium: Mattias Nilsson (bronze), Emil Lindgren (gold) and Magnus Darvell (silver)
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 3 of 9

A happy national champion, Emil Lindgren, crosses the line

A happy national champion, Emil Lindgren, crosses the line
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 4 of 9

Olof Jonsson (Rocky Roads - ORBEA) didn't get the race he was aiming for

Olof Jonsson (Rocky Roads - ORBEA) didn't get the race he was aiming for
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 5 of 9

The chasing duo from Team Kalas, Mattias Nilsson ahead of Matthias Wengelin

The chasing duo from Team Kalas, Mattias Nilsson ahead of Matthias Wengelin
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 6 of 9

Emil Lindgren was always in control, descending without taking risks and powering away on the slopes

Emil Lindgren was always in control, descending without taking risks and powering away on the slopes
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 7 of 9

Defending champion Magnus Darvell was unfortunate to get tangled early on the first lap

Defending champion Magnus Darvell was unfortunate to get tangled early on the first lap
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 8 of 9

Allready on the first climb, Emil Lindgren had a grip on the title

Allready on the first climb, Emil Lindgren had a grip on the title
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 9 of 9

A crowded corner right after start

A crowded corner right after start
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)

It has been a long wait to get into the championships jersey for Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant). Even though he is the only Swede on a UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team, he has not been able to capture the national cross country title until today.

Lindgren held the lead from start to finish on the technical course in the city of Borås. An incident early on the first lap brought the defending champion, Magnus Darvell (Team Kalas) to a halt. A gap opened up, and Lindgren made use of the situation.

"My plan was to drop the others on the singletrack in the woods," said Lindgren. "Darvell put himself in a bad situation, and I suddenly had a gap."

Behind the new champion, a trio of riders from Team Kalas chased together. Matthias Wengelin was struck by bad luck when his derailleur was twisted around his chainstay in an accident. Darvell powered past teammate Mattias Nilsson in the final laps, and the two riders claimed the remaining medals.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad)1:36:13
2Magnus Darvell (Kalas CK)0:02:05
3Mattias Nilsson* (Kalas CK)0:02:38
4Fredrik Edin (Cykloteket RT)0:04:27
5Lars Bleckur (Cykloteket RT)0:07:44
6Oscar Byhlinder* (IK Jarl)0:07:56
7Mathias Karlsson (Mölndals CK)0:09:26
8Olof Jonsson* (Rocky Roads – Orbea)0:10:09
9Alexander Vincent Blomqvist* (Alingsås SC)0:10:38
10Mikael S Flockhart (Team Powerbar-RSP)0:13:06
11Niclas Andersson (Kolmårdens MTB)0:13:59
12Erik Karlsson* (Alingsås CK)0:14:45
13Stefan Carlsson (Kolmårdens MTB)0:15:16
14Daniel Brengdahl (CK Hymer)0:17:37
15Karl Axelsson (Mjölby CK)0:17:52
16Stefan Dahl (Cykloteket RT)0:20:04
17Martin Filipsson* (CK Antilopen)0:20:34

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen1:38:23
2Kajsa Snihs0:02:29
3Martina Thomasson0:03:12
4Ann Berglund0:04:23
5Josefine Ahlström0:05:29
6Asa Maria Erlandsson0:09:16
7Angelica Edvardsson0:10:23
8Therese Lindqvist0:15:32
9Emmy Thelberg0:16:21
10Erika Edvardsson

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Linde1:46:04
2Pontus Fagerhill0:01:11
3Dennis Wahlqvist0:04:48

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felicia Ferner1:29:52
2Ida Olsson0:06:18
3Hanna Helamb0:07:20

Latest on Cyclingnews