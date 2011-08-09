Trending

Guijarro wins Spanish four cross title

De Leon Imbert, Gutierrez Trigo take other medals

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Javier Guijarro Villacieros
2Patrick De León Imbert
3Francisco Gutierrez Trigo
4Andres Fernandez Latorre
5Gabriel Baker
6Borja Carrasco Morera
7Eduardo Fabian D'ambrosio Fonseca
8Pasqual Canals Flix
9Lluis Albuixech
10Manuel Banos Beneitez

