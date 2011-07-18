Trending

Beer wins Swiss downhill title

Siegenthaler victorious in women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Beer0:04:06.90
2Lutz Weber0:00:02.41
3Samuel Zbinden0:00:04.42
4Martin Frei0:00:04.47
5Dominik Gspan0:00:06.47
6Janick Lieberherr0:00:07.94
7Lars Peyer0:00:09.61
8Thomas Jeandin0:00:10.84
9Nicolas Walser0:00:11.94
10Roman Roschi0:00:12.01

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Siegenthaler0:04:46.15
2Miriam Ruchti0:00:03.21
3Carina Cappellari0:00:16.90
4Noemi Derron0:00:21.12
5Anita Gehrig0:00:28.40
6Sidonie Jolidon0:00:29.11
7Joanne Muoser0:00:33.86
8Martina Amstutz0:00:38.05
9Sabrina Morell0:00:40.21

Latest on Cyclingnews