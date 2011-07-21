Trending

Sung Wing wins in Hong Kong

Shing Cheng and Chun Cheng round out top three

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kin Sung Wing1:01:39
3Chak Shing Cheng1:05:43
4Cheuk Chun Cheng1:06:17
5Yuet Shan Chung
6Fu Shiu Cheung
7Wai Keung Lam

