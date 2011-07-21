Trending

Seymour wins Irish cross country title

Elliott earns victory in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Seymour1:27:09
2Peter Buggle0:04:38
3Ryan Sherlock0:06:00
4Joe Mccall0:06:40
5Gareth Mc Kee0:08:57
6Richard Felle0:09:16
7Ray O'shaughnnessy0:09:17
8Evan Ryan0:10:33
9Matthew Slattery0:10:47
10Oisin Boydell0:12:14

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caitlin Elliott1:25:19
2Ciara Mcmanus0:08:30
3Orla Mcclean0:15:44
4Claire Oakley0:24:09
5Fiona Meade

