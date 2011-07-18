Parra wins Venezuelan cross country title
Alejandra Uzcategui earns women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Parra
|1:30:56
|2
|Antonio Guzman
|0:00:09
|3
|Franklin Leonardo Lugo Tovar
|0:02:34
|4
|Johangel Ramirez
|0:03:20
|5
|Ruddy Rodriguez
|0:03:47
|6
|José Luis Rodríguez
|0:07:05
|7
|Jesus Rojas
|0:09:37
|8
|Ronald Perez
|9
|Enrique Nieves
|10
|José Alvarez
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liliana Alejandra Uzcategui Vasquez
|1:35:59
|2
|Leidy Garcìa
|0:12:23
|3
|Euliyimel Del Valle Aguilar Lozada
|0:13:48
|4
|Maria Rojas
|5
|Sarah Penso
|6
|Lacey Gomez
|7
|Mafia Hernandez
|8
|Wuilly Ruiz
