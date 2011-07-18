Trending

Parra wins Venezuelan cross country title

Alejandra Uzcategui earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Parra1:30:56
2Antonio Guzman0:00:09
3Franklin Leonardo Lugo Tovar0:02:34
4Johangel Ramirez0:03:20
5Ruddy Rodriguez0:03:47
6José Luis Rodríguez0:07:05
7Jesus Rojas0:09:37
8Ronald Perez
9Enrique Nieves
10José Alvarez

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liliana Alejandra Uzcategui Vasquez1:35:59
2Leidy Garcìa0:12:23
3Euliyimel Del Valle Aguilar Lozada0:13:48
4Maria Rojas
5Sarah Penso
6Lacey Gomez
7Mafia Hernandez
8Wuilly Ruiz

