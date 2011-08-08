Trending

Manengen crowned Norwegian marathon champion

Løvset earns women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor)3:14:05
2Jo Thorson Nordskar (Nor)
3Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor)0:01:14
4Tor Halvor Bjornstad (Nor)0:01:51
5Johannes Reiten (Nor)0:02:22
6Hallvar Barlaup (Nor)0:06:45
7Kristian Tokle (Nor)0:06:46
8Håkon Marius Guldhaug (Nor)0:07:19
9Knut Erik Nesteby (Nor)0:08:01
10Joakim Vika (Nor)0:11:05

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Borghild Løvset (Nor)3:50:09
2Hanne Trønnes (Nor)0:00:01
3Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)0:03:41
4Marianne Lambine (Nor)0:07:05
5Ingrid Jevne Framstad (Nor)0:21:43
6Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor)0:22:24
7Camilla Hott-Johansen (Nor)0:24:06
8Mari Trønnes (Nor)0:28:15
9Ida Malene Thomsen (Nor)1:15:03
10Marianne Mowè (Nor)1:57:42

