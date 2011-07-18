Yamamoto wins Japanese cross country title
Katayama best among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kohei Yamamoto
|1:32:32
|2
|Seiya Hirano
|0:00:43
|3
|Ken Onodera
|0:02:52
|4
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto
|0:04:51
|5
|Kyosuke Takei
|0:06:16
|6
|Motoshi Kadota
|0:07:53
|7
|Shun Matsumoto
|0:08:21
|8
|Naotaka Senda
|0:08:33
|9
|Keiichi Tsujiura
|0:09:23
|10
|Ryo Saito
|0:13:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rie Katayama
|1:21:59
|2
|Yukari Nakagome
|0:02:00
|3
|Mitsumi Yazawa
|0:03:21
|4
|Kanako Tanikawa
|0:04:01
|5
|Ikumi Tajika
|0:05:15
|6
|Miki Sasamoto
|7
|Hirose Yuki
|8
|Kanae Yamamoto
|9
|Manami Iwade
|10
|Eru Iwashima
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keisuke Goda
|1:13:13
|2
|Takuji Noda
|0:01:16
|3
|Raimu Sonobe
|0:07:10
|4
|Miyauchi Tsubasa
|0:07:50
|5
|Idomu Yamamoto
|0:08:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lukas Zeller
|2
|Kohei Maeda
|3
|Yuya Ushiro
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy