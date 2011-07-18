Trending

Yamamoto wins Japanese cross country title

Katayama best among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kohei Yamamoto1:32:32
2Seiya Hirano0:00:43
3Ken Onodera0:02:52
4Kazuhiro Yamamoto0:04:51
5Kyosuke Takei0:06:16
6Motoshi Kadota0:07:53
7Shun Matsumoto0:08:21
8Naotaka Senda0:08:33
9Keiichi Tsujiura0:09:23
10Ryo Saito0:13:45

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rie Katayama1:21:59
2Yukari Nakagome0:02:00
3Mitsumi Yazawa0:03:21
4Kanako Tanikawa0:04:01
5Ikumi Tajika0:05:15
6Miki Sasamoto
7Hirose Yuki
8Kanae Yamamoto
9Manami Iwade
10Eru Iwashima

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keisuke Goda1:13:13
2Takuji Noda0:01:16
3Raimu Sonobe0:07:10
4Miyauchi Tsubasa0:07:50
5Idomu Yamamoto0:08:28

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lukas Zeller
2Kohei Maeda
3Yuya Ushiro

