Pardal wins Portuguese downhill

Pombos go two-three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Pardal (Por)0:03:26.81
2Emanuel Pombo (Por)0:00:00.94
3Daniel Pombo (Por)0:00:01.03
4Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por)0:00:07.75
5Marco Fidalgo (Por)0:00:07.96
6Fernando Aires (Por)0:00:10.34
7Ruben Martins (Por)0:00:10.54
8Renato Ventura (Por)0:00:10.71
9Carlos Castro (Por)0:00:11.10
10Helder Padilha (Por)0:00:12.86

