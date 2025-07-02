'I think he'll be better than ever' – Jonas Vingegaard anticipates an even stronger version of Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France

Dane says 'I feel like I'm improving in every aspect' ahead of another duel with yellow jersey rival

VAL-D&#039;ARC, FRANCE - JUNE 15: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike prior to the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 8 a 133.3km stage from Val-d&#039;Arc\203aPlateau du Mont-Cenis 2095m / #UCIWT / on June 15, 2025 in Val-d&#039;Arc, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard is preparing to take on Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France for the fifth year in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard thinks his Tour de France rival Tadej Pogačar will be "better than ever" this July as the pair prepare to face off once again in the battle for the yellow jersey.

The pair have dominated the recent history of the Tour, with Pogačar winning in 2020 and beating Vingegaard in 2021 before ceding the title to the Dane in 2022 and 2023. Last year, the Slovenian took his most dominant win yet, winning by 6:17 after Vingegaard's embattled preparation for the race.

Dani Ostanek
