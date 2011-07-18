Djurdjic wins Serbian cross country title
Crnogorac earns women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bojan Djurdjic
|1:30:30
|2
|Marko Popovic
|0:00:40
|3
|Boris Popovic
|0:03:59
|4
|Aleksa Maric
|0:06:19
|5
|Ivan Tomic
|0:06:40
|6
|Marko Curcic
|0:09:56
|7
|Akos Brindza
|0:10:30
|8
|Petar Grabez
|0:11:17
|9
|Igor Jemcov
|0:12:45
|10
|Bojan Teševic
|0:13:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jovana Crnogorac
|1:15:01
|2
|Vanesa Durman
|0:09:33
|3
|Ivana Kostic
|0:14:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ognjen Stankovic
|1:07:20
|2
|Uroš Živkovic
|0:03:47
|3
|Marko Simjonovic
|0:03:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Milica Rakic
|2
|Kristina Jakotin
|3
|Milica Rajkovic
