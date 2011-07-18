Trending

Djurdjic wins Serbian cross country title

Crnogorac earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bojan Djurdjic1:30:30
2Marko Popovic0:00:40
3Boris Popovic0:03:59
4Aleksa Maric0:06:19
5Ivan Tomic0:06:40
6Marko Curcic0:09:56
7Akos Brindza0:10:30
8Petar Grabez0:11:17
9Igor Jemcov0:12:45
10Bojan Teševic0:13:33

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jovana Crnogorac1:15:01
2Vanesa Durman0:09:33
3Ivana Kostic0:14:51

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ognjen Stankovic1:07:20
2Uroš Živkovic0:03:47
3Marko Simjonovic0:03:49

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Milica Rakic
2Kristina Jakotin
3Milica Rajkovic

