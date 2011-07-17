Image 1 of 18 The start of the women's race at the Czech cross country nationals (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 2 of 18 Pavla Havlikova (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 3 of 18 Tereza Hurikova (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 4 of 18 Tereza Hurikova wins the Czech national title (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 5 of 18 Czech national champion Tereza Hurikova (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 6 of 18 Runner-up Pavlina Sulcova (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 7 of 18 The start of the men's race at the Czech national championship (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 8 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavy before mechanical misfortune (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 9 of 18 Jan Skarnitzl on his way to a win (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 10 of 18 Milan Spesny in action (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 11 of 18 Filip Eberl races to third (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 12 of 18 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 13 of 18 Jan Skarnitzl wins the Czech title (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 14 of 18 Milan Spesny takes second (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 15 of 18 Czech national champion Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 16 of 18 Women's podium at the Czech XC Nationals (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 17 of 18 Men's podium at the Czech XC Nationals (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 18 of 18 Czech national champions for 2011: Jan Skarnitzl, Jitka Skarnitzl, Tereza Hurikova (Image credit: Jan Nemec)

World ranked number one Jaroslav Kulhavy was the favourite. Everybody expected a boring race with him leading from the start, but it was not to be.

Kulhavy broke his freewheel, did not want to run the 3km to the tech zone and withdrew from the race.

Jan Skarnitzl took the advantage and rode away with Filip Eberl. Two laps to go and he tried to escape from Eberl, which he did a quite easily and went on to the finish for the first elite title in his career. On the last lap, Eberl started to fade and Milan Spesny overtook him and earned silver. Eberl took bronze.

Katerina Nash decided not to defend her title, so Tereza Hurikova and the rest of the Czech women's field had easier journey to the national champion's jersey.

Hurikova took the lead in the first lap after she passed Pavla Havlikova, the strongest starter and her biggest rival. With a few crashes on a very dry and dusty course in the downtown of Teplice, she maintained the gap and won with a margin of almost four minutes over Pavlina Sulcova. It was Hurikova's third elite title

Jan Skarnitzl's sister Jitka Skarnitzlova won the women's title in U23 category.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Skarnitzl 1:48:04 2 Milan Spesny 0:00:13 3 Filip Eberl 0:00:37 4 Kristian Hynek 0:01:57 5 Pavel Boudny 0:02:44 6 Jiri Friedl 0:03:45 7 Matous Ulman 0:04:16 8 Petr Dlask 0:04:48 9 Jiri Novak 0:07:10 10 Jiri Hudecek 0:07:47

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tereza Hurikova 1:19:54 2 Pavlina Sulcova 0:03:51 3 Pavla Havlikova 0:04:48 4 Lucie Vesela 0:07:26 5 Lenka Bulisova 0:14:14 6 Jana Kyptova 0:16:10 7 Pavla Novakova 0:16:54 8 Alzbeta Havlasova 0:18:33 9 Irena Berková 0:19:02

Under23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jitka Skarnitzlova 1:27:51 2 Karolina Kalasova 0:02:11 3 Jana Valesova 0:03:25 4 Hana Jezkova 0:04:09 5 Radka Pospíšilová 0:09:26

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ondrej Cink 1:36:25 2 Marek Rauchfuss 0:00:35 3 Matej Nepustil 0:05:01 4 Jakub Magnusek 0:05:44 5 Pavel Skalicky 0:06:30

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radim Kovar 1:12:23 2 Tomas Svoboda 1:12:59 3 Milan Dolezal 1:13:23