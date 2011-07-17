Trending

Skarnitzl wins Czech title

Hurikova victorious in women's race

Image 1 of 18

The start of the women's race at the Czech cross country nationals


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 2 of 18

Pavla Havlikova


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 3 of 18

Tereza Hurikova


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 4 of 18

Tereza Hurikova wins the Czech national title


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 5 of 18

Czech national champion Tereza Hurikova


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 6 of 18

Runner-up Pavlina Sulcova


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 7 of 18

The start of the men's race at the Czech national championship


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 8 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy before mechanical misfortune


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 9 of 18

Jan Skarnitzl on his way to a win


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 10 of 18

Milan Spesny in action


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 11 of 18

Filip Eberl races to third


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 12 of 18

Jan Skarnitzl


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 13 of 18

Jan Skarnitzl wins the Czech title


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 14 of 18

Milan Spesny takes second


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 15 of 18

Czech national champion Jan Skarnitzl


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 16 of 18

Women's podium at the Czech XC Nationals


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 17 of 18

Men's podium at the Czech XC Nationals


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)
Image 18 of 18

Czech national champions for 2011: Jan Skarnitzl, Jitka Skarnitzl, Tereza Hurikova


(Image credit: Jan Nemec)

World ranked number one Jaroslav Kulhavy was the favourite. Everybody expected a boring race with him leading from the start, but it was not to be.

Kulhavy broke his freewheel, did not want to run the 3km to the tech zone and withdrew from the race.

Jan Skarnitzl took the advantage and rode away with Filip Eberl. Two laps to go and he tried to escape from Eberl, which he did a quite easily and went on to the finish for the first elite title in his career. On the last lap, Eberl started to fade and Milan Spesny overtook him and earned silver. Eberl took bronze.

Katerina Nash decided not to defend her title, so Tereza Hurikova and the rest of the Czech women's field had easier journey to the national champion's jersey.

Hurikova took the lead in the first lap after she passed Pavla Havlikova, the strongest starter and her biggest rival. With a few crashes on a very dry and dusty course in the downtown of Teplice, she maintained the gap and won with a margin of almost four minutes over Pavlina Sulcova. It was Hurikova's third elite title

Jan Skarnitzl's sister Jitka Skarnitzlova won the women's title in U23 category.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl1:48:04
2Milan Spesny0:00:13
3Filip Eberl0:00:37
4Kristian Hynek0:01:57
5Pavel Boudny0:02:44
6Jiri Friedl0:03:45
7Matous Ulman0:04:16
8Petr Dlask0:04:48
9Jiri Novak0:07:10
10Jiri Hudecek0:07:47

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tereza Hurikova1:19:54
2Pavlina Sulcova0:03:51
3Pavla Havlikova0:04:48
4Lucie Vesela0:07:26
5Lenka Bulisova0:14:14
6Jana Kyptova0:16:10
7Pavla Novakova0:16:54
8Alzbeta Havlasova0:18:33
9Irena Berková0:19:02

Under23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jitka Skarnitzlova1:27:51
2Karolina Kalasova0:02:11
3Jana Valesova0:03:25
4Hana Jezkova0:04:09
5Radka Pospíšilová0:09:26

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Cink1:36:25
2Marek Rauchfuss0:00:35
3Matej Nepustil0:05:01
4Jakub Magnusek0:05:44
5Pavel Skalicky0:06:30

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radim Kovar1:12:23
2Tomas Svoboda1:12:59
3Milan Dolezal1:13:23

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbora Machulkova0:50:39
2Nikola Hlubinkova0:51:56
3Zuzana Pirzkallova0:53:15

