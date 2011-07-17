Skarnitzl wins Czech title
Hurikova victorious in women's race
World ranked number one Jaroslav Kulhavy was the favourite. Everybody expected a boring race with him leading from the start, but it was not to be.
Kulhavy broke his freewheel, did not want to run the 3km to the tech zone and withdrew from the race.
Jan Skarnitzl took the advantage and rode away with Filip Eberl. Two laps to go and he tried to escape from Eberl, which he did a quite easily and went on to the finish for the first elite title in his career. On the last lap, Eberl started to fade and Milan Spesny overtook him and earned silver. Eberl took bronze.
Katerina Nash decided not to defend her title, so Tereza Hurikova and the rest of the Czech women's field had easier journey to the national champion's jersey.
Hurikova took the lead in the first lap after she passed Pavla Havlikova, the strongest starter and her biggest rival. With a few crashes on a very dry and dusty course in the downtown of Teplice, she maintained the gap and won with a margin of almost four minutes over Pavlina Sulcova. It was Hurikova's third elite title
Jan Skarnitzl's sister Jitka Skarnitzlova won the women's title in U23 category.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Skarnitzl
|1:48:04
|2
|Milan Spesny
|0:00:13
|3
|Filip Eberl
|0:00:37
|4
|Kristian Hynek
|0:01:57
|5
|Pavel Boudny
|0:02:44
|6
|Jiri Friedl
|0:03:45
|7
|Matous Ulman
|0:04:16
|8
|Petr Dlask
|0:04:48
|9
|Jiri Novak
|0:07:10
|10
|Jiri Hudecek
|0:07:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tereza Hurikova
|1:19:54
|2
|Pavlina Sulcova
|0:03:51
|3
|Pavla Havlikova
|0:04:48
|4
|Lucie Vesela
|0:07:26
|5
|Lenka Bulisova
|0:14:14
|6
|Jana Kyptova
|0:16:10
|7
|Pavla Novakova
|0:16:54
|8
|Alzbeta Havlasova
|0:18:33
|9
|Irena Berková
|0:19:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jitka Skarnitzlova
|1:27:51
|2
|Karolina Kalasova
|0:02:11
|3
|Jana Valesova
|0:03:25
|4
|Hana Jezkova
|0:04:09
|5
|Radka Pospíšilová
|0:09:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ondrej Cink
|1:36:25
|2
|Marek Rauchfuss
|0:00:35
|3
|Matej Nepustil
|0:05:01
|4
|Jakub Magnusek
|0:05:44
|5
|Pavel Skalicky
|0:06:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radim Kovar
|1:12:23
|2
|Tomas Svoboda
|1:12:59
|3
|Milan Dolezal
|1:13:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barbora Machulkova
|0:50:39
|2
|Nikola Hlubinkova
|0:51:56
|3
|Zuzana Pirzkallova
|0:53:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy