Trending

Adamou crowned champion in Cyprus

Antoniou is the victor in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasilis Adamou1:30:55
2Marios Athanasiadis0:03:34
3Giorgos Fattas0:15:20
4Timotheos Skettos0:21:37
5Pantelis Christoforou
6Loukas Theodorou

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Demetra Antoniou1:53:52
2Antri Christoforou
3Nasia Konstantinou

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christos Loizou1:29:53
2Leontios Katsouris0:07:27
3Kyriacos Papacharalambous0:08:49

Latest on Cyclingnews