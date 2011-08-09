Trending

Guardia wins Spanish downhill championships

Hernandez earns women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bernat Guardia Pascual
2Ivan Oulego Moreno
3Edgar Carballo Gonzalez
4Gabriel Baker
5Iraitz Etxebarria
6Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo
7David Vazquez Lopez
8Marco Fernandez Garcia
9Victor Fabia Perez Gonzalez
10Oscar Saiz Castane

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Victoria Hernandez Molinas
2Eva Castro Fernandez
3Mireia Bosca Ballester
4Carolina Martinez Martinez
5Ajnoha Fontan Omil
6Covadonga Gonzalez Gonzalez Corroto
7Maria Sanchez Veliz
8Eva Garrido Castro

