Ponderosa Pines – A new gravel race to decide the 2025 Australian national champions

Tiffany Cromwell, Rebecca Henderson and defending champion Brendan Johnston among those set to vie for green and gold jersey in South Australia Saturday

Brendan Johnston in the Australian national champion's kit rides to fifth at 2025 Sea Otter Classic Gravel (Image credit: Life Time / Dan Hughes)

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), Rebecca Henderson (Orbea Factory) and Brendan Johnston (Giant) will target a green-and-gold Australian national champions jersey on Saturday at the AusCycling Gravel National Championships. This year's event will be held at Ponderosa Pines in South Australia.

Last year Johnston and Courtney Sherwell (Santa Cruz) claimed the titles in Tasmania, at the Devil’s Cardigan. Both are racing the Life Time Grand Prix series this season and Sherwell will be staying on in the US, leaving the way open for another to chase the women’s title. 

Johnston, who is in his third year in the US-based competition, is back home as he targets a third national gravel title after having also claimed the jersey in 2022.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

