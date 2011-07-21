Trending

Akgul wins in Turkey

Kurkcu takes women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bilal Akgul1:18:41
2Abdulkadir Kelleci0:02:28
3Gokhan Uzuntas0:03:56
4Isak Unal0:04:23
5Bayram Eroglu0:05:44
6Hamza Kansiz0:06:41
7Cumhur Boyraz0:07:24
8Mikail Simsek0:08:27
9Yavuz Kilim0:09:55
10Semih Tunahan Celebioglu0:10:59

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esra Kurkcu1:04:18
2Semra Yetis0:01:55
3Eda Kunuk0:12:09
4Asuman Burcu Balci
5Irem Aslan
6Pelin Bayram
7Seda Karci
8Meltem Funda Teker
9Aylin Ova
10Rüveyda Kercin

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yusuf Cabik0:57:22
2Agit Salman0:02:19
3Ismail Issi0:03:33

