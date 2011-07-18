Seledkov victorious at Russian cross country championships
Andreeva wins women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Seledkov
|1:39:13
|2
|Maxim Gogolev
|0:00:46
|3
|Evgeniy Pechenin
|0:01:41
|4
|Anton Sintsov
|0:02:18
|5
|Anton Gogolev
|0:04:10
|6
|Evgeny Nikolaev
|0:04:44
|7
|Artem Orlov
|0:05:06
|8
|Dmitry Medvedev
|0:06:31
|9
|Alexey Medvedev
|0:15:01
|10
|Vassilian Romanov
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vera Andreeva
|1:22:08
|2
|Oksana Rybakova
|0:00:52
|3
|Kseniya Kirillova
|0:02:30
|4
|Elena Gogoleva
|0:04:38
|5
|Evgenia Belozerova
|0:05:51
|6
|Ekaterina Anoshina
|0:06:46
|7
|Anna Konovalova
|0:08:59
|8
|Ekaterina Melnikova
|0:10:05
|9
|Ekaterina Malomoura
|0:13:25
|10
|Daria Zaitseva
|0:14:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Smirnov
|1:19:13
|2
|Pavel Priadein
|0:00:33
|3
|Timofei Ivanov
|0:01:50
|4
|Stepan Stepanov
|0:04:03
|5
|Anatoliy Gavrilov
|0:05:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marat Sharafislamov
|1:11:46
|2
|Mark Kuyan
|0:00:49
|3
|Dmitriy Andreev
|0:01:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guzel Akhmadullina
|1:01:27
|2
|Evgenia Nekrasova
|0:02:11
|3
|Marina Filippova
|0:03:25
