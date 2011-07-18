Trending

Seledkov victorious at Russian cross country championships

Andreeva wins women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Seledkov1:39:13
2Maxim Gogolev0:00:46
3Evgeniy Pechenin0:01:41
4Anton Sintsov0:02:18
5Anton Gogolev0:04:10
6Evgeny Nikolaev0:04:44
7Artem Orlov0:05:06
8Dmitry Medvedev0:06:31
9Alexey Medvedev0:15:01
10Vassilian Romanov

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vera Andreeva1:22:08
2Oksana Rybakova0:00:52
3Kseniya Kirillova0:02:30
4Elena Gogoleva0:04:38
5Evgenia Belozerova0:05:51
6Ekaterina Anoshina0:06:46
7Anna Konovalova0:08:59
8Ekaterina Melnikova0:10:05
9Ekaterina Malomoura0:13:25
10Daria Zaitseva0:14:45

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Smirnov1:19:13
2Pavel Priadein0:00:33
3Timofei Ivanov0:01:50
4Stepan Stepanov0:04:03
5Anatoliy Gavrilov0:05:58

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marat Sharafislamov1:11:46
2Mark Kuyan0:00:49
3Dmitriy Andreev0:01:04

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guzel Akhmadullina1:01:27
2Evgenia Nekrasova0:02:11
3Marina Filippova0:03:25

