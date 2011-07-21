Trending

Fontana wins another Italian national cross country title

Lechner dominates women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Aurelio Fontana1:36:27
2Martino Fruet0:00:38
3Michele Casagrande0:00:52
4Andrea Tiberi0:01:57
5Johannes Schweiggl0:02:27
6Giuseppe Lamastra0:02:50
7Samuele Porro0:04:03
8Marco Ponta0:04:31
9Mirko Pirazzoli0:07:39
10Thomas Paccagnella

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner1:33:35
2Michela Benzoni0:07:20
3Vania Rossi0:09:23
4Roberta Gasparini0:10:08
5Judith Pollinger0:11:45
6Francesca Cucciniello0:14:06
7Claudia Andolina0:17:48
8Simona Mazzucotelli0:18:11
9Sabrina Di Lorenzo
10Nicoletta Bresciani

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer1:15:32
2Luca Braidot0:01:55
3Nicholas Pettina0:02:11
4Bryan Falaschi0:03:17
5Daniele Braidot0:03:57

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serena Calvetti1:38:16
2Cornelia Schuster0:04:19
3Martina Giovanniello0:07:10
4Anna Oberparleiter0:08:33
5Marta Pastore0:12:59

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Olivotto1:05:41
2Lorenzo Samparisi0:00:14
3Stefano Valdrighi0:00:24

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julia Innerhofer0:58:51
2Alessia Bulleri0:01:30
3Lisa Rabensteiner0:02:29

