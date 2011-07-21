Fontana wins another Italian national cross country title
Lechner dominates women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Aurelio Fontana
|1:36:27
|2
|Martino Fruet
|0:00:38
|3
|Michele Casagrande
|0:00:52
|4
|Andrea Tiberi
|0:01:57
|5
|Johannes Schweiggl
|0:02:27
|6
|Giuseppe Lamastra
|0:02:50
|7
|Samuele Porro
|0:04:03
|8
|Marco Ponta
|0:04:31
|9
|Mirko Pirazzoli
|0:07:39
|10
|Thomas Paccagnella
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner
|1:33:35
|2
|Michela Benzoni
|0:07:20
|3
|Vania Rossi
|0:09:23
|4
|Roberta Gasparini
|0:10:08
|5
|Judith Pollinger
|0:11:45
|6
|Francesca Cucciniello
|0:14:06
|7
|Claudia Andolina
|0:17:48
|8
|Simona Mazzucotelli
|0:18:11
|9
|Sabrina Di Lorenzo
|10
|Nicoletta Bresciani
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer
|1:15:32
|2
|Luca Braidot
|0:01:55
|3
|Nicholas Pettina
|0:02:11
|4
|Bryan Falaschi
|0:03:17
|5
|Daniele Braidot
|0:03:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serena Calvetti
|1:38:16
|2
|Cornelia Schuster
|0:04:19
|3
|Martina Giovanniello
|0:07:10
|4
|Anna Oberparleiter
|0:08:33
|5
|Marta Pastore
|0:12:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Olivotto
|1:05:41
|2
|Lorenzo Samparisi
|0:00:14
|3
|Stefano Valdrighi
|0:00:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julia Innerhofer
|0:58:51
|2
|Alessia Bulleri
|0:01:30
|3
|Lisa Rabensteiner
|0:02:29
