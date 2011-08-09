Trending

Berchtold wins downhill title in Brasil

Ulrich earns women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Markolf Berchtold
2Walace Henrique Miranda
3Diego Eloi Maiochi Caballero
4Felipe Wermuth Da Costa
5Lucas Bertol
6Wellington Dos Santos
7Bruno Gayer
8Nataniel Giacomozzi
9Daniel Cenci
10Andrew Bretas

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bruna Ulrich
2Hellen Da Costa Kenupp

