Sliwa crowned Polish downhill champ

Sojka wins women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Sliwa (Pol)0:02:50.98
2Maciej Jodko (Pol)0:00:01.02
3Mikolaj Wincenciak (Pol)0:00:01.80
4Arkadiusz Perin (Pol)0:00:05.33
5Tomasz Gagat (Pol)0:00:07.77
6Maciej Kucbora (Pol)0:00:08.68
7Rafal Kumorowski (Pol)0:00:08.91
8Remigiusz Oleszkiewicz (Pol)0:00:10.58
9Szymon Molek (Pol)0:00:11.64
10Aleksander Wieczorkiewicz (Pol)0:00:13.78

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Sojka (Pol)0:03:54.40
2Agata Stamm (Pol)0:00:05.22
3Justyna John (Pol)0:00:13.19
4Sonia Skrzypnik (Pol)0:00:21.89
5Katarzyna Gornicka (Pol)0:00:24.67
6Magdalena Pokrywka (Pol)0:01:09.08
7Justyna Kwiecinska (Pol)0:01:27.75

