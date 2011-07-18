Trending

Monese wins Lesotho marathon

Makatise just 12 seconds behind

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phetetso Monese3:00:18
2Thuso Makatise0:00:12
3Moeketsi Makatile0:02:37
4Lechesa Tohlang0:06:39
5Jonase Machere0:10:51
6Lethusang Ntili0:13:00
7Thapelo Chaole0:14:57
8Tumisang Taabe0:18:03
9Khotso Maphathe0:23:12
10Tankiso Mokala0:26:06

