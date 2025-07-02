'Not-so-secret weapon' Dave Brailsford returns to Ineos Grenadiers as they work to regain Tour de France dominance with TotalEnergies as new sponsor

'I'd like to think that in ten years' time you can see this era as a pivot point to a new chapter of success' says team manager John Allert

Ineos Grenadiers begin a new chapter in their long history at this year's Tour de France: TotalEnergies comes on board as a major sponsor, Geraint Thomas will compete in his last Tour, and Dave Brailsford returns to cycling as head of Ineos Sport after his hiatus in football at Manchester United.

Brailsford is expected to attend much of the Tour de France as Thomas enjoys his 'last dance' at the Tour before taking up a management role. On the road, Ineos Grenadiers are chasing Tour success with GC leader Carlos Rodriguez, Filippo Ganna, new British champion Sam Watson and others.

