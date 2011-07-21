Trending

Riha wins Czech four cross title

Tatarkovic, Haluza round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jakub Riha
2Kamil Tatarkovic
3Tomas Haluza
4Michal Prokop
5Lukas Mechura
6Jakub Hnidak
7Robert Simecek
8Adam Stasek
9Jan Finda
10Marek Suchý

