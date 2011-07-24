Rucknagel earns German downhill title
Strasser wins men's championship race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:03:16.63
|2
|Noah Grossman (Ger)
|0:00:07.43
|3
|Andre Wagenknecht (Ger)
|0:00:09.69
|4
|Maximilian Bender (Ger)
|0:00:10.22
|5
|Jasper Jauch (Ger)
|0:00:10.85
|6
|Fabian Fader (Ger)
|0:00:10.97
|7
|Rene Schmidt (Ger)
|0:00:11.01
|8
|Dominik Mai (Ger)
|0:00:13.78
|9
|Tommy Herrmann (Ger)
|0:00:14.99
|10
|Christian Textor (Ger)
|0:00:15.33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|0:04:06.13
|2
|Nicole Beege (Ger)
|0:00:04.86
|3
|Sandra Rubesam (Ger)
|0:00:09.20
|4
|Liz Schwemmer (Ger)
|0:00:42.97
|5
|Ana Raecke (Ger)
|0:01:09.56
