Rucknagel earns German downhill title

Strasser wins men's championship race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benny Strasser (Ger)0:03:16.63
2Noah Grossman (Ger)0:00:07.43
3Andre Wagenknecht (Ger)0:00:09.69
4Maximilian Bender (Ger)0:00:10.22
5Jasper Jauch (Ger)0:00:10.85
6Fabian Fader (Ger)0:00:10.97
7Rene Schmidt (Ger)0:00:11.01
8Dominik Mai (Ger)0:00:13.78
9Tommy Herrmann (Ger)0:00:14.99
10Christian Textor (Ger)0:00:15.33

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:04:06.13
2Nicole Beege (Ger)0:00:04.86
3Sandra Rubesam (Ger)0:00:09.20
4Liz Schwemmer (Ger)0:00:42.97
5Ana Raecke (Ger)0:01:09.56

