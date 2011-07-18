Trending

Hoeger wins Venezuelan downhill title

Angulo Gomez best among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Herbert Hoeger0:02:10.14
2Nelson Paez0:00:02.04
3Javier Molina0:00:05.74
4Orlando Guia0:00:06.81
5Carlos Enrique Teran Pena0:00:08.59
6Josmel Bueno0:00:09.18
7Tulio Febres Cordero0:00:12.38
8Pedro Sereno0:00:13.23
9Dario Puello0:00:16.55
10Luis Alejandro Pino Perez0:00:18.66

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrea Angulo Gomez
2Nancy Guia
3Roxy Basto
4Ivonne Torrealba
5Jaimarys Bandres
6Maria Colmenares

