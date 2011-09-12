Trending

Strashnov earns Israeli marathon title

Ronen wins women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Noam Strashnov (Isr)3:32:55
2Shaked Frank (Isr)0:01:46
3Idan Shapira (Isr)0:03:14
4Daniel Eliad (Isr)0:03:15
5Dror Pekatch (Isr)0:03:24
6Oded Danon (Isr)0:07:08
7Oran Gonen (Isr)0:25:27

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Inbar Ronen (Isr)4:15:23

