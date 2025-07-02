Tour de France judges to study video for 'suspicious behaviour' in continued fight against motor doping

Power data, hormone levels added to longitudinal anti-doping profiles for Tour riders

A bike in the UCI&#039;s X-ray machine is checked for secret motors
The UCI rolled out its plan to detect and deter doping and technological fraud during the 2025 Tour de France, revealing that its independent testing organisation, the International Testing Agency (ITA) will be combining "data-driven" methods with its anti-doping controls to ensure a level playing field.

The UCI outsourced its doping controls to the ITA starting in 2021, with some of the federation's Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation employees moving across to a dedicated cycling unit. The ITA said it doubled the resources devoted to cycling last year, using "enhanced investigative powers" to lead data-driven investigations.

