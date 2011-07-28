Trending

Moseley wins British downhill title

Cunningham earns victory in men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)0:02:07.70
2Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:03.70
3Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:04.70
4Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:05.00
5Steve Peat (GBr)0:00:06.00
6Lewis Buchanan (GBr)0:00:07.00
7Joel Moore (GBr)0:00:07.40
8Peter Williams (GBr)0:00:07.80
9Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:07.90
10Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:08.80

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr)0:02:37.70
2Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:07.90
3Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:10.80
4Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:23.20
5Emily Horridge (GBr)0:00:30.70
6Emma Wareham (GBr)0:00:35.90
7Harriet Latchem (GBr)0:00:50.20
8Esther Sands (GBr)0:03:07.20

Latest on Cyclingnews