Parti wins Hungarian national cross country title
Benko best in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andras Parti
|1:27:07
|2
|Szilard Buruczki
|0:00:53
|3
|Marton Blazso
|0:10:10
|4
|Peter Szalay
|0:10:17
|5
|Gabor Bogar
|0:13:23
|6
|Zsolt Búr
|0:14:18
|7
|Attila Vilmos Horvath
|0:23:23
|8
|Gabor Cser
|9
|Balazs Lobmayer
|10
|Zsolt Janda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barbara Benko
|1:26:46
|2
|Eszter Dosa
|0:04:43
|3
|Gabriella Modos
|0:12:28
|4
|Szilvia Michalberger
|0:19:11
|5
|Anett Deli
|0:29:42
|6
|Zsofia Keri
|0:02:04
|7
|Evelin Perlaky
|0:13:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andras Szatmary
|1:33:51
|2
|Mark Csielka
|0:05:23
|3
|Attila Bela
|0:08:14
|4
|Tamas Pinter
|0:13:34
|5
|János Panyi
|0:14:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Fenyvesi
|1:22:27
|2
|Gergely Kovacs
|0:00:13
|3
|Bence Szalontay
|0:02:28
