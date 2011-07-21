Trending

Parti wins Hungarian national cross country title

Benko best in women's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andras Parti1:27:07
2Szilard Buruczki0:00:53
3Marton Blazso0:10:10
4Peter Szalay0:10:17
5Gabor Bogar0:13:23
6Zsolt Búr0:14:18
7Attila Vilmos Horvath0:23:23
8Gabor Cser
9Balazs Lobmayer
10Zsolt Janda

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Benko1:26:46
2Eszter Dosa0:04:43
3Gabriella Modos0:12:28
4Szilvia Michalberger0:19:11
5Anett Deli0:29:42
6Zsofia Keri0:02:04
7Evelin Perlaky0:13:15

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andras Szatmary1:33:51
2Mark Csielka0:05:23
3Attila Bela0:08:14
4Tamas Pinter0:13:34
5János Panyi0:14:35

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Fenyvesi1:22:27
2Gergely Kovacs0:00:13
3Bence Szalontay0:02:28

