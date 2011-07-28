Trending

John wins Zimbabwe national cross country title

Faccio captures women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee John (Zim)1:37:24
2Mike Gray (Zim)0:19:38
3Dave Gardner (Zim)0:22:48
4Jesmiel Rushwaya (Zim)0:27:45
5Andrew Brooker (Zim)0:36:06
6Laurie Watermeyer (Zim)
7Wayne Davidson (Zim)
8Colin Riddell (Zim)
9Paul Collins (Zim)
10Rolf Hanssen (Zim)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucina Faccio (Zim)2:00:04

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nyasha Lunga (Zim)1:35:14
3Corey O'riordan (Zim)1:39:50

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurelle Brown (Zim)1:19:15

