'Realistic to go for the podium again' - Remco Evenepoel warns injury-blighted winter means daily reassessment of Tour de France ambitions

Belgian targeting stage 5 time trial at Caen as first goal of race

2025 Tour de France: Remco Evenepoel during his final press pre-race press conference
2025 Tour de France: Remco Evenepoel during his final press pre-race press conference

Remco Evenepoel is naturally ambitious and never afraid to speak his mind but as the final countdown to the Grand Départ began on Wednesday, when it came to explaining his 2025 Tour de France goals, rather than overstate his case for a top result in Paris, the Soudal-QuickStep leader preferred to measure his words carefully.

Evenepoel is still hoping and aiming for another place on the final podium, he confirmed, perhaps alongside Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). He also wants to win the stage 5 time trial, which could even put him in the race leader's yellow jersey.

