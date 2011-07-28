Trending

Lakata wins Austrian marathon title

Krenslehner victorious in women's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alban Lakata (Aut)3:57:56
2Jakob Nimpf (Aut)0:07:55
3Georg Koch (Aut)0:18:18
4Martin Kellermann (Aut)0:19:14
5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)0:27:57
6David Schöggi (Aut)0:30:43
7Thomas Schaberreiter (Aut)0:46:31
8Andreas Kirchberger (Aut)0:48:09
9Christopher Schwab (Aut)0:49:48
10Christian Haas (Aut)0:52:57

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Verena Krenslehner (Aut)3:41:54
2Christina Verhas (Aut)0:05:09
3Maria Osl (Aut)0:15:55
4Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)0:17:50
5Maria Elisabeth Penker (Aut)0:34:16
6Monika Derntl (Aut)0:55:38

