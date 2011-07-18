Trending

Zakelj wins Slovenian cross country championships

Lovse earns men's title

Tanja Zakelj wins the women's race

(Image credit: Cycling News)
Matej Lovse wins the men's race

(Image credit: Cycling News)
Elite women's podium at Slovenian cross country nationals

(Image credit: Cycling News)
Elite men's podium at the Slovenian XC Nationals

(Image credit: Cycling News)
All the 2011 Slovenian National Champions

(Image credit: Cycling News)

The Slovenian crowd expected a big battle beetwen former world cross country U23 champion Tanja Zakelj and former European marathon champion Blaza Klemencic. Both riders managed to come in the top 10 in the last two World Cup races, so the expectations for the win were big on both sides.

Soon after the start on the technical track in Domzale, Zakelj took the lead and attacked immediately, so Lemencic couldn't take the pace. The lead was increasing during the seven lap race and Zakelj crossed the finish line 1:34 ahead of Klemencic, who was followed by Nina Homovec in third and Ana Zupan in fourth.

Matej Lovse once again proved that he is a specialist in the national championships. Even though his results this season were not very promising, he managed to pull himself together and win his third cross country national champion's jersey.

After the first lap, a group of five elite riders managed to stay together and begin a battle for the win, but by middle of the race, only Lenart Noc and Matej Lovse were left. Noc couldn't withstand the attack in the last kilometers of the race, so Lovse finished with a 52-second margin of victory. Nejc Cernilogar took third place.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Lovše (Uni Team)1:40:46
2Lenart Noc (Ganesha Team)0:00:52
3Nejc Cernilogar (KK Završnica)0:03:13
4Robert Kordež (Orbea Geax)0:04:17
5Matjaž Budin (Orbea Geax)0:07:00
6Blaž Pristovnik (Orbea Geax)0:08:58
7Boštjan Hribovšek (Calcit Bike Team GT)0:10:34
8David Vogrin (Sloga 1902 Idrija)0:11:27
-1lapSamo Rauter (Ganesha Team)
-1lapLuka Vodopivec (Orbea Geax)
-1lapGrega Cehner (Energijateam.com)
-1lapMiha Halzer (KD Hrastnik)
DNFPrimož Jurak (ŠD Brez bremz)
DNFLuka Mom (Orbea Geax)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Žakelj (Orbea Geax)1:24:36
2Blaža Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)0:01:35
3Nina Homovec (Orbea Geax)0:05:10
-1lapAna Zupan (Energijateam.com)

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urban Ferencak (Torpado Surfing Shop)1:49:11
2Nace Krivonog (KK Ravne)0:01:03
3Matic Pirš (Calcit Bike Team GT)0:03:19
-1lapDomen Vogrin (Calcit Bike Team GT)
-1lapPrimož Gams (Orbea Geax)
-2lapsKlemen Nicoletti (Energijateam.com)
-7lapsKlemen Šimnovec (Ganesha Team)
-7lapsMatic Slabanja (Energijateam.com)
-8lapsBlaž Uršic (Orbea Geax)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rok Korošec (Calcit Bike Team GT)1:23:20
2Gregor Dimic (Energijateam.com)0:01:55
3Tadej Logar (KK Završnica)0:02:04
4Matej Razingar (KK Završnica)0:05:49
5Luka Vrankar (Calcit Bike Team GT)0:07:33
6Sašo Trebušak (Calcit Bike Team GT)0:10:47
7Aleš Drašler (KD Rajd)0:14:21
-1lapRok Tepina (Energijateam.com)
-1lapRok Kostanjšek (Energijateam.com)
-2lapsJure Zagorc (Calcit Bike Team GT)
-4lapsŽiga Grošelj (Sloga 1902 Idrija)
DNFŽan Podgornik (Sloga 1902 Idrija)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Perše (Calcit Bike Team GT)1:28:01

