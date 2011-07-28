Panorama's technical downhill course ran fast for racers, under sunny skies and with scorching hot conditions on Sunday at the 2011 Canadian Downhill Championships in Panorama Mountain Village in British Columbia.

The best overall time of the day was posted by junior male rider Kyle Sangers of Kingston, ON coming in at 3:24.58. The crowds cheered him on as he flew down the infamous "Cliffs of Insanity" - the most challenging section of the course, showing technical precision and effortless riding style.

Claire Buchar of Whistler, BC had the best time in the elite women's category of 3:57.90.

"I didn't have my greatest performance, and I am really lucky as I just barely took the win," said Buchar. "I enjoyed it when it was a little more sketchy and wet." Regarding her plan of attack on the course, the 2009 champion said: "I didn't change any of my lines it was pretty straightforward and I just stuck to my plan."

Just behind Buchar, in second was Casey Brown of Revelstoke, BC in 3:58.13 and Miranda Miller of Garibaldi Highlands, BC in 3:58.38.

In the elite men's category Andrew Mitchell of Victoria, BC lost his chain in the first corner of yesterday's seeding run, but came back to win with a time of 3:24.80. Only about 3/100 of a second behind Mitchell was Chris Del Bosco, also a ski cross athlete who competed at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver, with a second place finish time of 3.25.09. Dean Tennant of Victoria, BC placed third with a time of 3:25.78.

Mitchell said that his biggest challenges were on the pedaling sections, but went on to say that he was feeling pretty confident with his riding. "With all the other big name riders, I was just trying to stay in my head and do as good as I can do and stay in that zone because as soon as I start thinking about everyone else's times I start getting nervous".

Next weekend Panorama Mountain Village welcomes Canada's best downhill riders for more fast technical riding at the Canada Cup and BC Cup races.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Sangers (Can)* 0:03:24.58 2 Andrew Mitchell (Can) 0:00:00.22 3 Chris Del Bosco (Can) 0:00:00.51 4 Dean Tennant (Can) 0:00:01.20 5 Rob Fraser (Can) 0:00:03.15 6 Tyler Allison (Can) 0:00:04.00 7 Hans Lambert (Can) 0:00:04.03 8 Thomas Vanderham (Can) 0:00:04.30 9 Riley Suhan (Can)* 0:00:04.49 10 Yann Gauvin (Can) 0:00:04.62

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claire Buchar (Can) 0:03:57.90 2 Casey Brown (Can) 0:00:00.23 3 Miranda Miller (Can) 0:00:00.48 4 Lauren Rosser (Can) 0:00:11.54 5 Katherine Short (Can) 0:00:11.57 6 Jaime Hill (Can) 0:00:16.72 7 Anne Laplante (Can) 0:00:20.73 8 Danice Uyesugi (Can) 0:00:32.69 9 Lindsay Trimble (Can) 0:00:40.69 10 Kelsey Begg (Can) 0:00:45.12

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:03:24.58 2 Riley Suhan (Can) 0:00:04.49 3 Luke Stevens (Can) 0:00:07.63