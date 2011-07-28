Trending

Wolfe brothers take top two at Irish downhill nationals

Gallagher wins women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerard Wolfe (Irl)0:02:12.70
2Daniel Wolfe (Irl)0:00:02.40
3Colin Ross (Irl)0:00:03.80
4Greg Callaghan (Irl)0:00:06.10
5Scott Laughland (Irl)0:00:06.30
6Gareth Mc Kee (Irl)0:00:08.50
7Jamie Popham (Irl)0:00:08.90
8Stephen Beattie (Irl)0:00:10.20
9Darren Quille (Irl)0:00:12.60
10Karl O'sullivan (Irl)0:00:13.00

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvia Gallagher (Irl)3:07:00.00

Latest on Cyclingnews