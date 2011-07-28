Trending

Bassingthwaighte beats Heymans for Namibian title

Van Staden wins women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)1:39:09
2Mannie Heymans (Nam)0:09:47
3Heinrich Köhne (Nam)0:17:04
4Victor Krohne (Nam)
5Tjipe Murangi (Nam)
6Marius Pheiffer (Nam)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heletje Van Staden (Nam)1:25:53
2Ulande Viljoen (Nam)0:23:00

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Freyer (Nam)1:43:21

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerbert Joze Jurgen Barth (Nam)2:03:40

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vera Adrian (Nam)1:32:00
2Ane Hoepfner (Nam)0:22:46

Latest on Cyclingnews