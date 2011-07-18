Trending

Loo wins in Estonia

Oras, Austa round out top two

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Loo1:37:22
2Allan Oras0:04:17
3Caspar Austa0:05:16
4Peeter Pruus0:05:27
5Taavi Selder0:07:06
6Tauri Selder0:09:02
7Rainer Neidra0:09:37
8Riivo Schumann0:10:14
9Henno Puu0:10:31
10Erki Pütsep0:12:19

