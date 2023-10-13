Giro d'Italia 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date May 4, 2024 - May 26, 2024 Route announcement October 13, 2023 Distance 3,400.8km Start location Turin Finish location Rome Category UCI WorldTour/GrandTour Edition 107th Total climbing 44,650 metres Previous edition 2023 Giro d'Italia Previous winner Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

Image 1 of 21 Overall race winner Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates (centre in pink kit) celebrates with his teammates after Rome finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar takes a bow to the crowd as he rides solo across the line at Bassano del Grappa for stage 20 victory, and extends his GC lead with one day to go (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Vendrame celebrates winning stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Giro d'Italia stage 18: Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) celebrates his second win of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Georg Steinhauser solos to victory on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar takes back-to-back Giro wins on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 15th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Filippo Ganna wins stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Milan storms to his third victory of race on stage 13 (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Julian Alaphilippe's race-winning attack on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Milan wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Valentin Paret-Peintre wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins stage 9 in final chaotic sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar wins stage 8 in Prati di Tivo (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar powers to the stage win in the first ITT (Image credit: Getty Images) Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar) wins stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) powers to stage 4 victory in Andora (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Merlier celebrates his sprint win on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jhonatan Narvaez of Ineos Grenadiers celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner after sprint victory on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia 2024 results

Stage 21: Tim Merlier conquers sprint in Rome as Tadej Pogačar glides to overall glory / As it happened

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) outsprinted Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) to win stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia in the heart of Rome. Milan made his way back into the bunch sprint after a late mechanical with under 10km to go.

UAE Team Emirates set the pace at the front of the peloton on the eighth and final circuit of Rome, which delivered Tadej Pogačar safely across the finish for the overall classification victory. The Slovenian won by a 9:56 margin over second-placed Daniel Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was third, 10:24 off the pace.

Stage 20: Tadej Pogačar cements Giro d’Italia overall victory with stunning solo win / As it happened

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won a sixth stage at this year's Giro d’Italia on Saturday, climbing to the stage 20 victory and all but securing his maglia rosa with one day to go.

The race leader attacked and rode the final 36km solo for another dominant performance. Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) led a group of seven riders 2:07 back for second. Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) seventh, both holding on to second and third, respectively, in the GC.

Stage 19: Andrea Vendrame solos to stage 19 victory in Sappada / As it happened

The breakaway won the day on stage 19 to Sappada, with Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) slipping away from the escapees on a wet descent and powering home to his second Giro d'Italia stage win.

There was brief drama in the group of race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) when third-placed Geraint Thomas (Ineos) touched wheels and crashed with 6km to go, but the group sat up to let him rejoin.

Stage 18: Tim Merlier makes late dash for second bunch sprint victory / As it happened

A fraught, messy sprint in the centre of Padova saw leading favourite Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) narrowly miss out to stage 3 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quick Step), with Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) taking third.

On a day made for a bunch sprint, the very technical finale seemingly left Milan badly positioned, and instead Alberto Dainese (Tudor) and Groves made the initial accelerations for victory. Milan then burst through the centre and past his Italian and Australian rivals, only for Merlier to foil him at the last moment, and claim his second stage victory of the 2024 race.

Overall there was no significant change, as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stayed comfortably in the lead with three days racing left.



Stage 17: Georg Steinhauser solos to victory on Passo Brocon / As it happened

Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) soloed to his first professional victory on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia, attacking away from breakaway companion Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek). The young German made his move on the first ascent of the Passo Brocon before staying away from the group of favourites to the summit finish also up to Passo Brocon from another side, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) taking second and extending his overall lead.

Stage 16: Tadej Pogačar makes it five stage victories on shortened stage 16 after start chaos / As it happened

Tadej Pogačar added another Giro d’Italia stage victory to his collection, once again extending his race lead, as he triumphed on the stage 16 summit finish at Monte Pana. The Slovenian took back-to-back wins after a chaotic day of racing, chasing down Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) in the final two kilometres after dropping the remaining GC rivals in the peloton.

Stage 16 was significantly shortened to 188.4km with the cima coppi removed from the route after extreme weather prompted riders to ask for a changed route.

Stage 15: Tadej Pogačar stuns on Mottolino ascent to win Queen stage 15 / As it happened

Tadej Pogačar stunned on Mottolino ascent to win Queen stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia. Pogačar caught the last of the breakaway riders, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who finished second, and Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) rounded out the podium in third.

More importantly, Pogačar increased his lead in the GC standings to 6:41 as Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), and the rest of the GC contenders lost time in Livigno.

Stage 14: Filippo Ganna beats Tadej Pogačar to win stage 14 time trial / As it happened

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia with a dominating performance, finishing time 29 seconds clear of anyone else with a winning time of 35:02. Ganna beat Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) into second place, while Thyman Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) took third with a time of 36:09.

Stage 13: Jonathan Milan storms to his third victory of race / As it happened

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) reaffirmed his dominance over the Giro d’Italia sprint field on stage 13 with a third victory at the 2024 race in Cento, strengthening his hold on the maglia ciclamino after a perfect Lidl-Trek lead-out. Stanisław Aniołkowski (Cofidis) saw him take second behind the Italian, with Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) taking third in Emilia-Romagna.

Stage 12: Giro d'Italia: Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 12 thriller from masterclass breakaway / As it happened

After 12 stages of trying, Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) proved that he was truly back to his best in 2024 and found the Giro d’Italia stage win he was so eagerly searching for on debut with a stunning performance in the breakaway to win solo in Fano.

Ever the embodiment of panache, the two-time World Champion launched the first of many attacks some 138km from the finish before getting into a two-man move ten kilometres later. It seemed too early at the time, but he and break companion Mirco Maestri (Polti-Kometa) would outlast all the chasers until Alaphilippe went solo 11.5km from the line with an attack on the final climb.

Stage 11: Giro d'Italia: Jonathan Milan powers to stage 11 sprint victory ahead of relegated Tim Merlier / As it happened

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) became the first sprinter to double up on wins at the 2024 Giro d'Italia after powering to the line in Francavilla al Mare with a display of sheer strength ahead of Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep). The Belgian was relegated for his move in the finale which forced Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) to stop his effort. This moved Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) up to second and Giovanni Lonardi (Polti-Kometa) to third.

The messy, headwind finish on a long 3km straight saw all sprint and GC teams involved in the final after a very easy day, but race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) managed to navigate the finale safely despite two 90-degree corners coming in the final 4km.

Stage 10: Giro d'Italia: Valentin Paret-Peintre follows in his brother's footsteps with stage 10 victory / As it happened

Valentin Paret-Peintre gave Decathlon-AG2R another victory and emulated his other brother Aurélien by winning stage 10 to the summit finish of Bocca della Selva in the southern Apennines.

Race leader Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates squad finally let a breakaway stay away and Paret-Peintre emerged from a 27-rider group to win alone. He dropped Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) and then caught and passed Jan Tratnik (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the final kilometres of the climb to take his first professional victory.

Stage 9: Olav Kooij powers to stage 9 sprint victory as Narváez attack fades at last gap / As it happened

Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) claimed stage 9 in a hectic sprint in Naples, pipping Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) at the line. The stage came alive in the final 40km with numerous attacks including a solo flyer by Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) who was caught by a charging field inside of 200 metres to go. Even maglia rosa Tadej Pogačar got into the final chase to bring the Ecuadorian back, and to leadout his UAE teammate Juan Sebastian Molano who took third.

Stage 8: Cannibal Tadej Pogačar storms to victory on stage 8 at Prati di Tivo / As it happened

Tadej Pogačar took back-to-back wins and continued his dominance of the Giro d'Italia on stage 8, ensuring with his team that no breakaway or late attacker could prevent him from taking a third stage win before powering to the line in the uphill sprint. He narrowly extended his hold on the maglia rosa thanks to gaining bonus seconds with the win ahead of Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).

Stage 7: Tadej Pogačar ousts Filippo Ganna to win stage 7 time trial / As it happened

Filippo Ganna looked sure to win the stage 7 individual time trial, having blasted through the 40.6km course at 46.8kph to set the fastest time. However, his victory was snatched at the last by race leader Tadej Pogačar, who went 17 seconds faster and extended his lead in the overall standings to 2:36 on Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe). Geraint Thomas (Ineos) lost 11 seconds to the Colombian to drop to third in the GC.

Stage 6: Pelayo Sánchez shuts down Alaphilippe and Plapp for victory / As it happened

Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar) won the biggest race of his career on stage 6's Strade Bianche-style race at the Giro d'Italia. He out-sprinted Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) from a three-rider breakaway. Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) finished one second back in third. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) maintained his lead in the overall classification.

Stage 5 - Giro d'Italia: Benjamin Thomas wins dramatic stage 5 as breakaway holds off charging field in Lucca / As it happened

Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) claimed his first Grand Tour stage on what should have been a bunch sprint in Lucca. The Frenchman and his three breakaway companions managed to hold off the sprint trains thanks to some local knowledge and a stiff tailwind, and Thomas out-paced Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost) for the victory. The overall contenders sat out the sprint, led home by points leader Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) for fifth place.

Stage 4 - Jonathan Milan powers to victory as sprinters catch late-race attacker Filippo Ganna / As it happened

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) produced a leg-breaking long sprint into Andora and won stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia, holding off a charging Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) who rounded out the top three. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked late over the Capo Mele before he was chased down in the final kilometre by his Italian track teammates Simone Consonni and Milan for Lidl-Trek. Milan launched as Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) started to come around him and the Italian lasted all the way until the line, holding off the whole bunch sprint for 300 metres.

Stage 3 - Tim Merlier claims first sprint stage as Pogačar's late attack fails / As it happened

Tadej Pogačar followed a late attack on what was supposed to be a stage for the sprinters and very nearly upset the script. The race leader followed a move on a small climb inside 3km to go and then pressed on, with Geraint Thomas scrambling onto his wheel. The pair dropped Mikkel Honoré, who had initiated the attack, and stayed away until 400m to go. Tim Merlier won the sprint.

Stage 2 - Tadej Pogačar crashes but then cracks rivals with solo attack to win stage 2 to Oropa / As it happened

Tadej Pogačar recovered from a puncture and crash at the bottom of the Santuario di Oropa ascent and won stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia. He remained calm during the bike change and used the massive effort of his UAE Team Emirates teammates to rejoin the main group and launch his solo attack with 4.5km to go, earning the maglia rosa with the win. Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) third, both now 45 seconds back in the GC standings, Thomas second in the overall.

Stage 1 - Jhonatan Narváez holds off Tadej Pogačar in lighting-fast Turin finish / As it happened

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) won the opening stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia by holding off race favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a three-rider sprint in Turin. The trio rode together the flat final kilometre after the climb of San Vito, Narváez sprinting for the victory between his companions.

A chase group that included Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), finished 10 seconds behind. Narváez donned the first maglia rosa of the Grand Tour, with three seconds over Schachmann and six seconds over Pogačar. The Slovenian champion took four bonus seconds for his third place and so has already gained 14 seconds on his main rivals.

2024 Giro d'Italia overview

The 2024 Giro d'Italia, celebrates its 107th edition this year, with the Corsa Rosa starting in Turin on Saturday, May 4 and ending in Rome with a circuit stage around the Colosseum on Sunday, May 26.

The route will cover 3,400 kilometres and 44,650 metres in vertical elevation across the 21 days of racing.

RCS Sport, organisers of the race, have designed a balanced race route that includes two time trials (of 40.6km and 31.2km), along with a Strade Bianche-style gravel stage in Tuscany on stage 6 and six mountain top finishes.

Primož Roglič was the overall winner of the 2023 Giro d'Italia but he will not defend his victory. Instead, he will focus fully on the Tour de France.

The balanced 2024 route has attracted a number of top names to contend for the big prizes including Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Geraint Thomas and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché - Wanty), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Romain Bardet (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL), and Caleb Ewan (Jayco-AlUla).

Cyclingnews will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia, with live minute-by-minute coverage every day, full stage reports, as well as interviews, breaking news, race analysis, and the latest tech from our team around the world and on the ground in Italy.

Giro d'Italia 2024 countdown

In the countdown to the Giro d'Italia, Cyclingnews analyses Tadej Pogačar's position as the overwhelming favourite but how the Corsa Rosa traditionally provides unexpected drama during the three weeks of racing - Tadej Pogačar can dominate the Giro d’Italia but nobody can control its chaos.

In addition, we take a closer look at Pogačar's bid for the Giro-Tour double and his relationship with UAE Team Emirates.

You can preview the full route details, but we also take a close look at the defining climbs of the 2024 Giro d'Italia, from Superga to Monte Grappa, and the ascents that will punctuate the story of the race.

Get the lowdown on all 22 teams at the Giro d'Italia, from leaders and riders to watch to their main objectives in our comprehensive team guide and our analysis of the main contenders.

In an exclusive interview with Cyclingnews, Ben O'Connor talks about leading Decathlon AG2R's search for more success at Giro d'Italia and Geraint Thomas talks about his battle for Giro d’Italia crown again.

Tadej Pogačar wasn't born when Marco Pantani completed the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double in 1998. However, their careers will somehow follow the same road and draw constant comparisons over the next three weeks as the Slovenian attempts to become the first rider since 'Il Pirata' to achieve one of cycling's most difficult feats - 26 years on, Cyclingnews looks at whether the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double is possible.

With the 2024 Giro d'Italia now upon us, Cyclingnews takes a closer look at the opening stages and how that could shape the start of the GS standings - Punchy climbs, a summit finish and the Pogačar factor – Giro d'Italia braced for toughest start.

2024 Giro d'Italia Route

Route of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The 2024 Giro d'Italia is the 107th edition of the Italian Grand Tour, taking place from May 4-26.

The 2024 Giro d'Italia route will see the peloton tackle six summit finishes in the daunting stages through the Alps, Apennines and Dolomites, culminating in the final double ascent and descent of the Monte Grappa before a transfer to the capital Rome for a final stage.

The route also includes a number of high mountains and decisive summit finishes, which you can read about in-depth at our analysis of the defining climbs of the 2024 Giro d'Italia.

The Stelvio Pass at 2,758 metres, positioned early on the route on stage 16 was to awad the Cima Coppi prize as the highest climb of the 2024 race. However a risk of avalanches caused race organiser RCS sport to change the stage, cut out the Stelvio and travel towards Val Gardena via the Umbrail Pass.

Giro d'Italia Start list

