Giro d'Italia stage 18 Live - The penultimate chance for the sprinters
178km stage from Fiera di Primiero to Padova will give the sprint teams one last test before Rome
Lots of attacking to start the stage.
178km to go
And now the flag drops in a rainy Fiera di Primiero to start the stage!
Jonathan Milan has a mechanical but is back up and running quickly.
The riders have rolled out to start the 1.9km neutral zone today.
Stage winners Jonathan Milan and Tim Merlier are still around, though.
So too are Kaden Groves, Caleb Ewan, Tobias Lund Andresen, Fernando Gaviria, Laurence Pithie, Enrico Zanoncello, Juan Sebstian Molano, Giovanni Lonardi, Alberto Dainese, and Stanisław Aniołkowski.
A host of sprinters have already left the Giro, including Biniam Girmay, Olav Kooij, Max Kanter, Fabio Jakobsen, Phil Bauhaus, and Danny van Poppel.
Just a few minutes to go until the stage starts.
Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the 2024 race
144 riders remain in the race to start stage 18
Scaroni is out with a fever, his Astana Qazaqstan team has reported. He had been in three breakaways during the race and wore the climber's blue jersey during yesterday's stage as he lay second in the classification.
🇮🇹 NEWS: @giroditalia Unfortunately, after several good stages Christian Scaroni will not be able to start 18h stage and continue #Giro due to getting ill with fever. 💔 Thank you, Scaro and get well soon! #AstanaQazaqstanTeam #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/3DqH9DF1X6May 23, 2024
David Dekker was a DNF yesterday and Cristian Scaroni is also out of the race this morning. 144 riders to start today, barring any further withdrawals.
Giro d'Italia GC contenders catch breath as sprinters reap rewards of surviving mountain challenge – Stage 18 preview
Will Jonathan Milan triumph again on 178km stage from Fiera di Primiero to Padova?
Here's today's stage map.
Four days left to run in this Giro d'Italia and this is the penultimate spring stage of the race.
A look at the profile of today's stage.
Half an hour to go until the start of stage 18 and it's one for the sprinters today.
Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 18 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!
